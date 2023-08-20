Home Cities Hyderabad

Neighbour held for raping differently-abled woman in Hyderabad

The victim could not even call for help as she was dumb.

Published: 20th August 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a differently-abled woman was raped in Humayun Nagar Colony here on Friday evening. The victim could not even call for help and suffered the brutal attack silently.

Humayun Nagar police, acting on the complaint lodged by her family, swung into action and arrested the accused person.

The 30-year-old victim and her husband are both differently abled. The husband works as a labourer and the victim is a housewife while the husband’s brother stays with them. 

The police said that the accused, Sandeep alias Sai, 24, who lives in the house opposite the victim’s, has been eyeing her for the last four months.

Finding her alone, Sandeep first attacked her while she was going to the bathroom. He locked the door from the inside and then raped her.

The victim could not even call for help as she was dumb. After outraging her modesty, he fled her house but not before locking her up inside the bathroom.

Neighbours who heard the victim banging on the bathroom door opened it and realised what had happened. She, along with her family, approached the police. The police arrested the accused on Saturday.
However, they are yet to confirm his arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad differently-abled woman rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp