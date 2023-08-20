Neighbour held for raping differently-abled woman in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a differently-abled woman was raped in Humayun Nagar Colony here on Friday evening. The victim could not even call for help and suffered the brutal attack silently.

Humayun Nagar police, acting on the complaint lodged by her family, swung into action and arrested the accused person.

The 30-year-old victim and her husband are both differently abled. The husband works as a labourer and the victim is a housewife while the husband’s brother stays with them.

The police said that the accused, Sandeep alias Sai, 24, who lives in the house opposite the victim’s, has been eyeing her for the last four months.

Finding her alone, Sandeep first attacked her while she was going to the bathroom. He locked the door from the inside and then raped her.

The victim could not even call for help as she was dumb. After outraging her modesty, he fled her house but not before locking her up inside the bathroom.

Neighbours who heard the victim banging on the bathroom door opened it and realised what had happened. She, along with her family, approached the police. The police arrested the accused on Saturday.

However, they are yet to confirm his arrest.

