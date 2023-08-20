Three months now, no takers for Aqua Marine Park project yet in Telangana

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even three months after initiating tenders for the ambitious Aqua Marine Park (Tunnel Aquarium) project, intended to become the largest of its kind in the country and offer an immersive and innovative experience to visitors at the Eco-Hill Park, Kothwalguda, on the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) model, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) faces a dilemma as no entities or companies have stepped up to undertake the project.

The HMDA initially floated tenders on May 15 and subsequently extended the deadline for tender submissions on three separate occasions. However, as of the final deadline of August 18, no prospective bidders have come forward for the project. This reluctance on the part of potential bidders can be attributed to the perceived rigidity and stringency of the outlined conditions. In light of this situation, sources said the State government is contemplating revising certain conditions before re-issuing the tender.

World class Aqua Marine Park (Tunnel Aquarium) is going to be a reality in Hyderabad soon by HMDA. It will come up in 4.27 acres of land inside Kothwalguda Eco Hill Park at a cost of Rs 300 crore. It will provide visitors an innovative and immersive experience.@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/xknNEjHowi May 13, 2023

Under the DBFOT framework, the State government had conceptualized a state-of-the-art aqua marine park (tunnel aquarium) spanning 4.27 acres within the Kothwalguda Eco-Hill Park. The estimated cost of this project stands at `300 crore. A 100-metre tunnel with a 180-degree panoramic view, accompanied by an array of distinctive attractions, was expected to be part of the facility. The planned structure aligned with the grandeur of comparable structures found in global metropolises like Singapore, Shanghai and Dubai. Even Indian cities like Chennai and Ahmedabad have smaller versions of such aquariums.

Anticipated to accommodate a crowd of approximately 2,500 individuals, the facility was planned to feature multiple tunnels, each housing a wide variety of marine species including fish and reptiles. This comprehensive establishment was planning to offer numerous activities, encompassing a dome theatre, virtual aquarium, touch tanks, koi feeding stations and children-oriented kiosks. The complex was also slated to feature a restaurant catering to 50 patrons, affording them a clear view of the aquatic exhibits. Moreover, the facility also planned to have advanced theatres such as 6D, 7D, and VR formats, capable of accommodating no fewer than 25 spectators.

The planned aqua marine park envisions a minimum of 50 distinct exhibits, integrating a range of viewing screens in box-type, flat curved and cylindrical acrylic tanks, culminating in an aggregate acrylic viewing panel measuring no less than 1,000 square metres, excluding the tunnel tank.

The architectural expanse of the aquamarine park will encompass at least 2.5 lakh sq.ft of built-up area. It will encompass an astounding total water volume of three million litres with the tunnel tank (shark tank) alone constituting no less than two million litres, said the official.

