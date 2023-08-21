HMDA to beautify Bibinagar and Bhuvanagiri lakes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the ever-increasing number of devotees visiting the Yadadri temple, the State government has entrusted the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with the responsibility of developing the Bibinagar and Bhuvanagiri lakes along the route as tourist centres.

Accordingly, officials from the HMDA’s engineering and urban forest wing carried out the beautification works of Bibinagar and Bhuvanagiri ponds at a cost of Rs 17 crore. The lakes of Bibinagar and Bhuvanagiri developed on the lines of Tank Bund in Hyderabad by increasing the greenery, including various types of floral plants, toys for children, walkways for pedestrians, gym equipment and benches for visitors, among others.

HMDA will complete connecting street light fixtures, among other works in the vicinity of Bibinagar and Bhuvanagiri lakes. It has already completed constructing graveyards in the vicinity of the lakes and erected protective walls at the Dhobi Ghat.

