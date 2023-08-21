Hyderabad , Karimnagar, Warangal see decline in Air Quality Index value

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data for July released by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), air pollution levels in Hyderabad have significantly reduced. Nehru Zoological Park, whose AQI had crossed the 200-mark at the beginning of the year, is boasting an impressive AQI value of 36 in July.

It is to be noted that the air quality of the area had started improving in March itself and that the value had come down to 61 in June. This welcome trend was observed in areas like Pashamylaram and Bollaram as well. Data shows that green spaces in the city breathed better air in July. From an AQI of 155 in February, ICRISAT’s value came down to 44 in July.

KBR Park enjoyed a value of 45 in July. Bustling localities like Jubilee Hills, Sainikpuri, Uppal and Abids also enjoyed fresher air compared to earlier months. Other districts also fared well in July. While Nalgonda’s AQI stood at 47, Khammam stood at 50. From 61 in January, Warangal’s AQI came down to an impressive 36 in July. Karimnagar saw an even sharper decline.

