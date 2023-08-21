Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based Medicover Hospitals launches new woman and child facility 

Round-the-clock emergency services, cardiac theatre, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), neonatal radiology team, high-end ventilators and incubators, are some of the services offered by the facility.

Published: 21st August 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy inaugurates the 25th woman & child facility of Medicover Hospitals in Hitec City on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 25th exclusive woman and child facility of Hyderabad-based Medicover Hospitals was inaugurated by Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, in Hitec City on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker congratulated Medicover Hospitals on their latest branch and appreciated their growth since their inception in 2015.

“The changes in our lifestyle and alterations to the way we have been living, eating, thinking, have led to an increase in the incidence of diseases and disorders among the children, newly-born and prenatal babies. It is heartening to note that the hospital is dedicated to the healthcare needs of women and children with an objective to extend the best and personalised care through advanced facilities,” he said.

Dr Anil Krishna, chairman and managing director, of Medicover Hospitals, expressed his happiness on the group’s milestone. “The hospital is a testimony to the relentless pursuit of our mission to continuously evolve, expand, and excel in providing high-quality and advanced healthcare to the needy,” he said and added that five hospitals are in the making in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Warangal.

Dr Ravinder Reddy, head of the Department of paediatrics and Neonatology, elaborated on the state-of-the-art infrastructure of the facility and said that it boasts an “excellent team of doctors, nurses and supporting staff”. Round-the-clock emergency services, cardiac theatre, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), neonatal radiology team, high-end ventilators and incubators, and prenatal and postnatal yoga sessions are some of the services offered by the facility.

Jagadeeshwar Goud, Serilingampally Corporator, VC Sajjanar, TSRTC MD, Justice (retd) A Ramalingeswara Rao, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission, CV Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anurag Sharma, former Director General of Police were present during the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HospitalMedicover Hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp