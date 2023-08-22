1,100 social welfare schools have been set up in last nine years: Sabitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the ‘KG to PG free education’ initiative, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said the State government has set up 1,100 social welfare schools in the last nine years.

During the inauguration ceremony of a primary and high school under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme in the Pedda Kodapgal mandal of Kamareddy District, the minister underscored that the palpable transformation witnessed in these schools only becomes evident when juxtaposed with their previous condition.

An additional 1,571 schools had been upgraded to junior colleges, she said, adding that with a current enrollment of around 7.5 lakh students in welfare residential schools, the government’s investment of Rs 25 lakh per student stands as a testament to viewing these expenditures as strategic investments in shaping future generations, she added.

She said the State government had successfully reinvigorated schools, rendering them even more competitive and dynamic than certain private institutions.

The minister highlighted a surge in the education budget, which rose from less than Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 29,000 crore. The government is deeply aligned with the aspirations of parents who desire success for their kids, thus striving to facilitate student excellence and achievement, she added.

