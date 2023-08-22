After tiff with wife, auto driver tries to kill boy in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angry over a quarrel with his wife, a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly made an attempt to kill an eight-year-old boy, whom he randomly picked up while driving his vehicle, in Jagadirigutta police station limits on Monday.

According to sources, the accused, Yadagiri, had set out to collect his daughter from school, but due to his purported drunken state, the teacher denied him access, while his wife, who was accompanying him, was allowed to enter. Consequently, his anger was redirected towards the young boy.

The accused was apprehended within four hours in Towlichowki, caught in the act while attempting to flee in his auto-rickshaw. Jagadirigutta police have registered an attempt-to-murder case against him.

History of domestic abuse

Police said Yadagiri was previously married, but due to ongoing conflicts, his wife left him and sought refuge at his mother’s residence. His propensity for engaging in altercations after consuming alcohol was a constant issue.

A month ago, after both families reached an agreement that Yadagiri would stop harassing his wife, she returned to the city and resumed living with her husband. However, Yadagiri persisted in his alcohol addiction and has continued his abusive behaviour towards his wife. The couple has a daughter who attends a school nearby.

On Monday afternoon, Yadagiri allegedly consumed alcohol again and engaged in an altercation with his wife. Following the dispute, they went to the school to collect their daughter.

Yadagiri, in his inebriated state, approached the teacher, who refused to hand over their daughter due to his condition. His wife was directed inside the school premises, and during this time, Yadagiri’s rage intensified. He walked a short distance, randomly picked up a young boy from the street, and forcibly took him to a nearby area, where he attacked the boy with a knife.

Apart from the attack, analysis of the CCTV footage also showed Yadagiri’s aggressive behaviour towards onlookers who tried to intervene.

The victim, Aadi, is an eight-year-old boy, and his mother, Laxmi, works as a daily wage labourer and domestic worker. After Yadagiri left the scene, Aadi attempted to stand and seek assistance, but he collapsed. Laxmi was informed, and she rushed him to a nearby hospital. His condition is critical, said doctors.

Disallowed from entering school

According to sources, Yadagiri had set out to pick up his daughter from school, but due to his purported drunken state, the teacher denied him access, while his wife, who was accompanying him, was allowed to enter. Consequently, his anger was redirected towards the young boy. His propensity for engaging in altercations after consuming alcohol had become an issue with his wife

