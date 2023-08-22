GHMC takes up demolition of leaning multi-storied building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Town Planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday started the demolition of a multi-storied under-construction building at Housing Board Colony in Bahadurpura after the structure dangerously leaned to one side.

The civic body engaged the services of Malik Trading and Demolition Agency for the job. The same agency was roped in by the GHMC for dismantling the fire-ravaged Deccan Knitwear building on Minister’s Road in Secunderabad earlier this year.

The tilting multi-storied building in Bahadurpura caused panic and fear among the residents in the vicinity.

The building, unable to bear the load, started tilting and developing cracks as the owner added two additional floors illegally even though he got permission only for two. Panicked over this, the residents in the neighbourhood contacted the local corporator, who, in turn, informed the GHMC and the local police.

Civic officials visited the site on Sunday and decided to demolish the building as it was not suitable for occupation and posed a danger to the public, the GHMC commissioner (Charminar zone) said. Police registered a case against the building owner and evacuated over two dozen families from surrounding 7-8 buildings on Sunday.

Owner to bear Rs 20 lakh cost

The demolition operation is likely to be completed within 24-48 hours. The GHMC asked the owner to bear the demolition cost which is estimated to be around Rs 20 lakh.

They said the building started tilting three days ago after some work was taken up in the cellar for constructing a water sump. By Sunday, it tilted dangerously on the neighbouring apartment, prompting GHMC and Enforcement & Vigilance teams to visit the site.

In June this year, GHMC demolished a G+2 building at Srinivas Nagar in Chintal as the house had tilted on the adjacent building. The house owner, Nageswara Rao, had availed the services of a private agency to lift the building. However, repeated attempts by the agency at raising the building with hydraulic jacks failed and the structure ended up tilting to the side.

HYDERABAD: The Town Planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday started the demolition of a multi-storied under-construction building at Housing Board Colony in Bahadurpura after the structure dangerously leaned to one side. The civic body engaged the services of Malik Trading and Demolition Agency for the job. The same agency was roped in by the GHMC for dismantling the fire-ravaged Deccan Knitwear building on Minister’s Road in Secunderabad earlier this year. The tilting multi-storied building in Bahadurpura caused panic and fear among the residents in the vicinity.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The building, unable to bear the load, started tilting and developing cracks as the owner added two additional floors illegally even though he got permission only for two. Panicked over this, the residents in the neighbourhood contacted the local corporator, who, in turn, informed the GHMC and the local police. Civic officials visited the site on Sunday and decided to demolish the building as it was not suitable for occupation and posed a danger to the public, the GHMC commissioner (Charminar zone) said. Police registered a case against the building owner and evacuated over two dozen families from surrounding 7-8 buildings on Sunday. Owner to bear Rs 20 lakh cost The demolition operation is likely to be completed within 24-48 hours. The GHMC asked the owner to bear the demolition cost which is estimated to be around Rs 20 lakh. They said the building started tilting three days ago after some work was taken up in the cellar for constructing a water sump. By Sunday, it tilted dangerously on the neighbouring apartment, prompting GHMC and Enforcement & Vigilance teams to visit the site. In June this year, GHMC demolished a G+2 building at Srinivas Nagar in Chintal as the house had tilted on the adjacent building. The house owner, Nageswara Rao, had availed the services of a private agency to lift the building. However, repeated attempts by the agency at raising the building with hydraulic jacks failed and the structure ended up tilting to the side.