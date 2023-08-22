Traditional hues of festival

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Varalakshmi Vratham is around the corner. A significant festival of the month Shravan masam, is celebrated for the well-being and prosperity of the family in Hindu culture. The worship of Goddess Mahalakshmi, specifically “Varalakshmi,” the beneficent deity who grants wishes to her worshippers, is central to this practice. Fasting, adorning goddess idols with beautiful sarees and jewellery, and embracing traditions that symbolise cultural heritage are all part of the event.

Sarees never go out of vogue as one goes further into tradition. And no one can conceive of other costumes for a Goddess Maha Lakshmi event. Draping sarees is part of the game, but choosing the hues of the sarees is something no one discusses.

Zooming into the hues during Varalakshmi Vratham, each shade of the saree is associated with symbolic meanings and religious significance. Shades in the saree are often chosen based on personal preference; however, auspicious colours such as red, yellow, and green are commonly used to attract blessings and beneficial energies. Red indicates power and vigour; yellow knowledge and spirituality; and green growth and peace. These colours have cultural associations and are thought to be beneficial for eliciting blessings. Aside from that, two modest traditional colours that can be used for this Varalakshmi Vratham are blue and gold, which are subtle.

The colours of a saree are personal, although they are influenced by one’s age, familial roles, regional customs, and cultural background. When choosing saree colours for Varalakshmi Vratham, different age groups may consider their roles and duties within the family. Older women may choose more traditional and rich colours, such as scarlet or maroon, to express their experience, wisdom, and respect for tradition. While middle-aged women may prefer colours that balance tradition and vibrancy, such as shades of red or green, to represent their dual roles as nurturers and active contributors, younger women may prefer brighter colours, such as yellow or green, to reflect their enthusiasm and aspirations. There are also geographical and cultural distinctions in the selection of saree hues.

Choosing appropriate fabric textures and patterns can play an important role in complementing the saree’s colour. Traditional festivals frequently have cultural and symbolic significance, and how you mix modern colour preferences with timeless cultural relevance can have a significant impact on the design. When choosing fabric textures and patterns, keep the festival’s tone and theme in mind. Varalakshmi Vratham is a festival honouring the goddess Lakshmi, who represents prosperity and auspiciousness. As a result, choosing rich and sumptuous fabric textures such as silk or brocade can accentuate the joyful atmosphere. These textures have a timeless appeal that works well for formal settings. Patterns that symbolise the festival’s significance might be incorporated by choosing themes linked with prosperity, such as paisleys, lotus flowers, or intricate mandalas, which might help you incorporate patterns that reflect the festival’s significance. These patterns not only provide dimension to the saree design but also express the festival’s cultural backdrop.

“The interplay of saree colours serves as a bridge between evolving fashion trends and the cherished traditions of Varalakshmi Vratham. As a handloom and textile designer known for my sarees, I carefully infuse contemporary hues into the designs while upholding the sanctity of the occasion. This harmonious blend resonates with both the younger generation’s preferences and the timeless essence of the ritual, resulting in sarees that encapsulate the beauty of tradition within a modern context,” says Gaurang Shah, Hyderbad-based fashion designer.

Sangeetha Velu, a fashion designer, advises, “Choosing handloom silk or cotton for this Varalakshmi vratham can save the traditional handloom from extinction. And it is only possible through women, as they have these festivals where following tradition is a necessity. In a way, it is handing over culture to the next generation.” She suggests that along with these traditional colours, adding lavender and purple shades would give some freshness to the tradition, which is also a trend. She says maintaining a balance between incorporating modern colour preferences and timeless cultural relevance is a real challenge.

