Home Cities Hyderabad

Secret to radiant skin

From traditional Indian skin care with home treatments to purchasing expensive Korean and Japanese skin care products, beauty-conscious people try them all.

Published: 23rd August 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Ramya Vennapusala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Skin care is an important aspect of healthcare that we tend to ignore. However, most women, trying to fit into social norms of beauty end up trying commonly available solutions without consulting a qualified dermatologist. From traditional Indian skin care with home treatments to purchasing expensive Korean and Japanese skin care products, beauty-conscious people try them all.

Chemical products are popular these days since they produce results faster than natural products. However, it is important to consult a dermatologist about the right amount of dosage that needs to be taken. Retinol is one popular product among those conscious of their skin. It is a nighttime anti-ageing skincare treatment that is used to treat fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of ageing. Besides big claims, it also has its own set of adverse effects. It causes irritation, itching and redness. Hence, women tend to avoid using it, even though some dermatologists suggest its use.

Apart from retinol, there is a product similar called alt-retinol or bakuchiol. This is the greatest retinol substitute. It fights ageing by increasing collagen and treating fine lines, wrinkles, and open pores. As alt-retinol is derived from plants, it is comparatively safer to use, with far less irritation than retinol. The theory is that they operate similarly to retinols in the collagen and elastin production of the skin, but they act on a separate group of deceptors, including skin texture and appearance. As a result, it does not cause skin itching or redness. It can be used by people of all ages and may be used at any time of the day. It is beneficial to people with acne rashes and those who have very sensitive skin, those with combination skin, and people with atopic dermatisis who cannot handle standard retinols.

It is also not as difficult to incorporate as retinols. As with retinols, mixing them with moisturisers is preferable until you confirm that they do not irritate your skin. After confirming that it has no side effects on your skin, gradually reduce the quantity of moisturiser and then combine it with other serums. On a daily basis, a dose of 0.5 percent bakuchiol twice a day is recommended.

According to Dr Swapna Priya, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, Trichologist, Care Hospitals Hitech City, the reason why the Indian market is not flooded with alternative retinols is that most Indians have oily skin and when traditional retinols are used on their skin for acne, open pores or anti-ageing regimens, most of the patients are not able to tolerate them. Yet, we still try to use retinol with different formulations and concentrations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthSKIN CAREdermatology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp