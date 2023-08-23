Secret to radiant skin

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Skin care is an important aspect of healthcare that we tend to ignore. However, most women, trying to fit into social norms of beauty end up trying commonly available solutions without consulting a qualified dermatologist. From traditional Indian skin care with home treatments to purchasing expensive Korean and Japanese skin care products, beauty-conscious people try them all.

Chemical products are popular these days since they produce results faster than natural products. However, it is important to consult a dermatologist about the right amount of dosage that needs to be taken. Retinol is one popular product among those conscious of their skin. It is a nighttime anti-ageing skincare treatment that is used to treat fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of ageing. Besides big claims, it also has its own set of adverse effects. It causes irritation, itching and redness. Hence, women tend to avoid using it, even though some dermatologists suggest its use.

Apart from retinol, there is a product similar called alt-retinol or bakuchiol. This is the greatest retinol substitute. It fights ageing by increasing collagen and treating fine lines, wrinkles, and open pores. As alt-retinol is derived from plants, it is comparatively safer to use, with far less irritation than retinol. The theory is that they operate similarly to retinols in the collagen and elastin production of the skin, but they act on a separate group of deceptors, including skin texture and appearance. As a result, it does not cause skin itching or redness. It can be used by people of all ages and may be used at any time of the day. It is beneficial to people with acne rashes and those who have very sensitive skin, those with combination skin, and people with atopic dermatisis who cannot handle standard retinols.

It is also not as difficult to incorporate as retinols. As with retinols, mixing them with moisturisers is preferable until you confirm that they do not irritate your skin. After confirming that it has no side effects on your skin, gradually reduce the quantity of moisturiser and then combine it with other serums. On a daily basis, a dose of 0.5 percent bakuchiol twice a day is recommended.

According to Dr Swapna Priya, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, Trichologist, Care Hospitals Hitech City, the reason why the Indian market is not flooded with alternative retinols is that most Indians have oily skin and when traditional retinols are used on their skin for acne, open pores or anti-ageing regimens, most of the patients are not able to tolerate them. Yet, we still try to use retinol with different formulations and concentrations.

