Trial runs for Sewage Treatment Plants soon: Dana Kishore

HMWS&SB is constructing 31 new STPs in three packages at a cost of Rs 3,866.41 crore, through which 1,282 million litres of sewage can be treated daily.

Published: 23rd August 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

HMWS&SB MD M Dana Kishore inspects STP works in the city on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore said that officials have been directed to carry out trial runs at the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) which are in the final stages of construction.

Dana Kishore along with officials inspected the nearly-completed STPs at Fathenagar, Pedda Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu and Nagole on Tuesday. Along with civil works, internal roads, landscaping and lighting, all the works in the STP premises should be completed as soon as possible with additional labourer teams, he added.

With the construction of Nagole STP with a capacity of 320 MLD plant, it has been proposed to study the feasibility of constructing an STP Theme Park on this premises. Also, proposals should be prepared to build an indoor auditorium to educate students and enthusiasts about the process of sewage treatment plants, he mentioned.

HMWS&SB is constructing 31 new STPs in three packages at a cost of Rs 3,866.41 crore. Through these, 1,282 million litres of sewage can be treated daily.

