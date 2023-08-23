Up for a health check-up?

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A routine health check-up is important to document one’s medical history and assess potential medical problems. Doctors recommend what can be included in a basic health check-up that allows for greater screening and prevention of serious diseases.

Health issues are as diverse as human bodies. Each human body needs personalised care and attention. Building a connection with a doctor who understands the health problems your body faces is important. Routine health check-ups play a crucial role in maintaining good health and preventing potential medical issues. They also help doctors trace your medical history. Regular health check-ups can help identify health problems in their early stages before they become more serious and harder to treat. Early detection often leads to more effective and less invasive treatment options.

Health check-ups allow healthcare providers to assess your risk factors and provide recommendations for preventive measures. This might include advice on lifestyle changes, screenings, vaccinations and more to help avoid certain diseases. If you already have a medical condition, regular check-ups allow your healthcare provider to monitor its progression and adjust your treatment plan as needed. More than anything else, regular check-ups can provide peace of mind, knowing that your health is being monitored and any potential issues are being addressed promptly.

A basic health check-up typically includes several components such as medical history review, physical examination, blood tests, urinalysis, Body Mass Index (BMI) calculation, vision and hearing tests, screenings, immunisations and health counselling. These components vary based on factors like age, gender, medical history and risk factors. It’s important to have these check-ups with a qualified healthcare professional to receive personalised recommendations and care.

“Basic health check-ups are recommended for all age groups at least once every six to twelve months. Routine check-ups can help prevent illness and encourage a healthy lifestyle. A basic health check-up usually includes a complete blood count, routine urine examination, liver and kidney function tests, lipid profile, RBS, thyroid profile, ECG and chest radiograph,” said Dr Spandana Kanaparthi, Consultant General Physician & Diabetologist, Renova Hospitals, Sanath Nagar. “Few more tests need to be included in a basic health check-up package. For example, examination of peripheral blood smear provides information about causes of anaemia, sickle cell anaemia, leukaemia and infections like malaria and filariasis. Pap smear test should be done for all women regardless of sexual history for HPV and cervical cancer screening. vitamin D testing should be included as vitamin D deficiency is linked to various health problems including diabetes, malignancy and auto-immune diseases.

An extremely elevated Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) is seen in malignancy, auto-immune diseases and tuberculosis. Stool for occult blood tests can be used to rule out gastrointestinal bleeding which is seen in GI ulcers/malignancies, Crohn’s / ulcerative colitis. Fatty liver disease, gall/renal stones, ovarian /uterine and renal/hepatic masses can be identified with basic ultrasound screening. With the recent increase in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, tests like lipoprotein a (Lp(a)), hsCRp, serum uric acid and HbA1C should also be included in a basic health check-up package,” she added.

Adding to the suggestions made by Dr Kanaparth, a few more tests were mentioned by Dr J Anish Anand, Consultant Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. “The specific tests that are recommended for you will depend on your age, sex, family history, and other risk factors. You should talk to your doctor about which tests are right for you,” he said. “A Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test can help detect prostate cancer, common cancer in men and should be done for those above 40 years. Thyroid function tests can help detect thyroid problems, which can cause a variety of symptoms, including weight gain, fatigue and hair loss,” he added.

“In addition to the tests mentioned, there are a number of other tests that can be done as part of a comprehensive health check-up. These tests may be more expensive but they can help detect early signs of serious diseases. These tests include a colonoscopy, which can help detect colon cancer and polyps that can develop into cancer. It can be done for those above 50 years once in five years. Breast cancer screening includes mammograms and clinical breast exams, which can help detect breast cancer early and should be done for ladies yearly who are above 40 years of age. The decision of whether to get these additional tests done is a personal one. One should talk to their doctor about the risks and benefits of each test and the doctor will consider age, family history associated health issues and guide better,” said Dr Anand.

A basic health check-up typically includes several components such as medical history review, physical examination, blood tests, urinalysis, Body Mass Index (BMI) calculation, vision and hearing tests, screenings, immunisations and health counselling. These components vary based on factors like age, gender, medical history and risk factors. 