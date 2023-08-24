Four held as cops bust family ganja smuggling syndicate in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While ganja smuggling syndicates exist across the country, only a few have managed to turn this nefarious trade into a family enterprise like Nithu Bai, the kingpin of the operation, who was arrested along with three other offenders, including a minor, on Wednesday.

Sleuths with the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS NAB) and Golconda police discovered that a family unit of 10 had been associated with this illegal trade for the last 15 years. After the arrest, law enforcement officials took steps to freeze a total of 16 bank accounts, containing Rs 1.53 crore received from the sale of ganja, and seized two three-storeyed residential properties, in Langer Houz and Gachibowli, totalling Rs 4 crore.

According to TS NAB sources, the arrested accused have been identified as Kalapathi Nithu Bai, her son Kalapathi Gowtham Singh, Madhu Bai and a minor, all of whom are from the same family. Although the Golconda police and TS NAB managed to capture these four individuals, six others from the same family remain at large.

The genesis of this unlawful operation can be traced back to Nithu Bai’s husband, Munnu Singh, who initiated the peddling of ganja in the city some 15 years ago. Later, when Munnu Singh became paralysed, Nithu Bai assumed control over the illicit syndicate.

A police official said to prevent them from carrying on with their illegal operations, the properties were seized under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA), 1976.

