Ponnala Yadagiri Epoch of Life: Walk through the ages at this exhibition of fossils

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The “Ponnala Yadagiri Epoch of Life” fossils exhibition, organised by the Department of Language and Culture, was inaugurated at Ravindra Bharathi on Wednesday. This exhibition not only showcases plant and animal remains dating back millions of years but also displays stone tools and implements from the Paleolithic, Mesolithic and Neolithic eras, as well as coins from the periods of Satavahanas, Mashakas, Gujarat Sultanate, Bahmani Sultans, Deccan Sultanate and the Nizams.

Sunil Samudrala, a young enthusiast of archaeology and history who works as a junior assistant with the State government, dedicated decades to collecting these invaluable artefacts from Telangana and beyond. Presenting the vertebra of a Sauropod — a herbivorous dinosaur species that roamed this region 18-25 crore years ago — he explained, “This Sauropod was in search of food when it became trapped beneath the earth. Struggle marks on the fossil reveal its attempts to free itself and turn its head. Despite its efforts, it couldn’t break free and eventually gave up, leaving its neck bent backwards.”

High on passion

Sunil also unveiled the bones of Dandakasaurus, Kotasaurus and other species. “Fossils elucidate the history of life and archaeology is the discipline that makes this comprehension possible,” he stated.

