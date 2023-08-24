Rain-proof beauty

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Monson brings with it a shift in skincare and makeup needs. The increased humidity and occasional showers call for adjustments in beauty routines to keep your skin healthy and makeup looking fresh. CE speaks with skincare and makeup experts to know more about it.

According to Dolly Kumar, Founder and Director, of Skinella, even though monsoon season brings with it a refreshing respite from the sweltering heat, it also poses unique challenges to our skin. “Humidity spikes lead to skin dullness, breakouts, and excessive oil production. In this natural dance between the elements and our skin, superfoods emerge as powerful allies, revealing nature’s secrets to conquer these challenges and unlock the true radiance within.

Among these superfoods, blueberries take centre stage for their exceptional antioxidant properties. Celebrated for their ability to neutralise free radicals, these vibrant berries combat premature aging and dullness. They become a protective shield for our skin’s collagen and elastin, bestowing a youthful and radiant glow, even on rainy days. Honey also serves as a valuable ally in monsoon skincare. Its moisture-retaining abilities make honey an effective hydrating agent, and its soothing touch, enriched with antibacterial properties, helps combat skin inflammation and breakouts.”

Further adding, “For those with oily skin concerns, oats prove to be an excellent choice. Their absorbent nature enables them to regulate excess oil production, promoting a balanced complexion. Oats also serve as a gentle exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores, thus preventing acne and restoring the skin’s natural suppleness. By blending these superfoods with other natural ingredients, individuals can create effective and customized skincare products tailored to their specific needs. Finally, despite cloudy days, UV rays can still penetrate the skin and cause damage. We ardently emphasize the significance of applying sunscreen as an essential protective measure. Choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen suitable for one’s skin type ensures comprehensive defence against harmful UV rays during the monsoon season.”

Ayurveda to the rescue

In the monsoon season, Ayurveda emphasises skincare practices that balance excess moisture and protect the skin from harmful environmental factors. “Natural ingredients like Kumkumadi, neem and turmeric are some of the popular choices for their antimicrobial, anti-hyperpigmentation and anti-inflammatory properties during this season.

These ingredients help to cleanse and detoxify the skin, preventing breakouts and infections. Hydration plays a crucial role in skin care, and Ayurvedic practitioners recommend incorporating soothing elements like aloe vera and rose water into beauty routines to keep the skin refreshed and revitalized. Regular exfoliation with natural scrubs that have ingredients like Nalpamaradi, Manjistha, and Saffron also helps to remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and promote healthy cell turnover, enhancing the skin’s natural radiance. Overall, the monsoon skincare trend in Ayurveda emphasises a holistic approach that supports the skin’s health, ensuring it remains vibrant, balanced, and protected throughout the rainy season,” shares Shreedha Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, of The Ayurveda Company.

The monsoon makeup trend should be all about lightweight, water-resistant products that combat humidity while providing a natural and radiant finish. “When opting for makeup, look for products that are infused with ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and tea tree imparting a wealth of benefits to the skin,” concludes Rajat Mathur, DGM, Learning Academy, The Body Shop India.

TIPS TO MAKE YOUR MAKEUP LAST IN THE MONSOON:

Go as minimal as you can with your makeup in the monsoons.

Ice your face. This is something that helps reduce sweating so that your makeup stays on for a longer period of time.

Matte products are the best way to do it, as they give a flattering finish and are great for rainy days.

Primers are essential for any makeup look, and their significance becomes even more pronounced during the monsoon season.

Go for cream blushes instead of powder ones, as they will blend well with your matte finish makeup.

Beauty hacks that will help make your makeup last longer:

Moisturise: For healthy and glowing skin, regular moisturisation is a must in any season. You can opt for water-based moisturisers, as they are efficient at absorbing excess oil.

Go for powders: Opt for powder-based makeup products to achieve that coveted matte look. Powders help control excess oil, providing a lasting matte finish.

Transfer-proof and smudge-proof lipsticks: Choose lipsticks that are known for their long-lasting, waterproof, and smudge-proof formulas to prevent any budge. You can also use lip tints, as they will not only keep your lips moisturised but also give them a perfect matte finish. Always go for soft mattes, like peach rose, taupe, pink, beige, or brown, rather than bright reds.

Eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara: Accentuate your eyes and lips while keeping the rest of your makeup light. Choose vibrant, water-resistant eyeshadows, and enhance your eyes with water-resistant or waterproof eyeliner and mascara for a long-lasting, smudge-free look.

Use setting spray: Make setting spray your best friend and use it to keep your makeup in place.

From making our wardrobe monsoon-proof to forcing shifts in our beauty routines, the monsoon can leave us in some sticky situations. “The real concern arises when we want to step out with a full face of makeup. However, worry not, as these monsoon makeup tips will come to your rescue,” says Hitesh Dewett, Training and Artistry Manager at Swiss Beauty.

They become a protective shield for our skin's collagen and elastin, bestowing a youthful and radiant glow, even on rainy days. Honey also serves as a valuable ally in monsoon skincare. Its moisture-retaining abilities make honey an effective hydrating agent, and its soothing touch, enriched with antibacterial properties, helps combat skin inflammation and breakouts." Further adding, "For those with oily skin concerns, oats prove to be an excellent choice. Their absorbent nature enables them to regulate excess oil production, promoting a balanced complexion. Oats also serve as a gentle exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores, thus preventing acne and restoring the skin's natural suppleness. By blending these superfoods with other natural ingredients, individuals can create effective and customized skincare products tailored to their specific needs. 