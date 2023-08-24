Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman dies days after giving birth in Telangana government hospital, kin allege medical negligence

Roja, a resident of Darshanagadda Thanda in Achampet, was admitted to the Achampet government hospital on August 15 for delivery.

Published: 24th August 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 09:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman died after giving birth to a baby boy allegedly due to the negligence of the treating doctor and his team at the Achampet government hospital. Family members and relatives of the victim vandalised the private clinic where the doctor has been practising, and later held a protest at the Ambedkar Chowrastha in Achampet on Wednesday.

The protesters’ outcry only subsided after reassurances from Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju. He provided solace to the grieving family by affirming that the State government would extend its support to fulfil all their needs during this trying time.

Roja, a resident of Darshanagadda Thanda in Achampet, was admitted to the Achampet government hospital on August 15 for delivery.  Dr Krishna performed a C-section delivery but the medical team reportedly left cotton swabs within her body before concluding the stitching. As the days progressed, Roja’s condition worsened due to heavy loss of blood on August 22. In response, she was re-admitted to the same hospital.

In an attempt to compensate for the lost blood, the medical team inadvertently resorted to using a different blood group. The extent of the blood loss intensified, prompting the doctor to refer her to a hospital in Hyderabad for advanced care. However, Roja passed away on the way to Hyderabad.

