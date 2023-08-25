Distribution of 2BHKs in Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts from September 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the State government aims to make the dream of owning a home come true for the poor residents, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday announced that the distribution of double-bedroom houses under the 2BHK Housing Scheme to 12,000 beneficiaries in

Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts would begin on September 2. Srinivas Yadav along with Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi participated in the selection of beneficiaries for double-bedroom houses at the Hyderabad District Collector’s office. The selection process was carried out by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) officials through a randomisation method without the involvement of middlemen to ensure transparency.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav, who is also the Sanathnagar MLA, said they used specially designed software to avoid any controversy in the allotment of houses. He added that an online draw would be conducted for the first time in the country to select the beneficiaries.

Stating that the State government was constructing 2BHKs with facilities that are not being provided to the poor elsewhere in the country, Srinivas Yadav informed that Rs 9.5 lakh was being spent on the construction of each unit.

He lashed out at previous governments stating that they provided nominal financial assistance and built cramped houses without proper facilities. He said that for the construction of those houses, the beneficiaries were unable to take loans from the banks and faced many problems.

HYDERABAD: Stating that the State government aims to make the dream of owning a home come true for the poor residents, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday announced that the distribution of double-bedroom houses under the 2BHK Housing Scheme to 12,000 beneficiaries in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts would begin on September 2. Srinivas Yadav along with Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi participated in the selection of beneficiaries for double-bedroom houses at the Hyderabad District Collector’s office. The selection process was carried out by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) officials through a randomisation method without the involvement of middlemen to ensure transparency. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav, who is also the Sanathnagar MLA, said they used specially designed software to avoid any controversy in the allotment of houses. He added that an online draw would be conducted for the first time in the country to select the beneficiaries.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that the State government was constructing 2BHKs with facilities that are not being provided to the poor elsewhere in the country, Srinivas Yadav informed that Rs 9.5 lakh was being spent on the construction of each unit. He lashed out at previous governments stating that they provided nominal financial assistance and built cramped houses without proper facilities. He said that for the construction of those houses, the beneficiaries were unable to take loans from the banks and faced many problems.