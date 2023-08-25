Home Cities Hyderabad

Shootout at Miyapur: Competition for hotel manager’s post drove killer

The police apprehended Palakkad resident Rathish Nair and charged him under IPC Section 302 (murder) and Section 25 (1) of the Arms Act, 1959.

Published: 25th August 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miyapur police, with the help of SOT officers, cracked the late-night shootout by arresting the assailant, identified as Rathish Nair, within a span of eight hours. Madhapur Zone DCP Sandeep Gone said that Rathish Kumar (42), hailed from Palakkad while the victim Debender Gayan (35), was from West Bengal.

“Rathish and Debender were colleagues at Sudarshini Elite Hotel located in the Miyapur police station limits. When the hotel’s management announced an opening for the general manager position, both Rathish and Debender expressed interest,” the DCP said. Debender ultimately secured the position. But as he frequently engaged in arguments, he was dismissed from his job.

“Rathish, after being dismissed from his job, began to feel humiliated and began to plot Debender’s murder. He travelled to Bihar where he acquired a locally made pistol and six bullets. On Wednesday, Rathish lay in wait within the hotel premises. When Debender stepped out of the hotel, Rathish approached him and fired six shots at close range. Debender died on the spot,” the DCP said. The police apprehended Rathish Nair and charged him under IPC Section 302 (murder) and Section 25 (1) of the Arms Act, 1959.

