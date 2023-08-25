SI attacked by drunk youths in Hyderabad, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three drunk youths were apprehended by the Medchal police for attacking a Special Operation Team (SOT) sub-inspector on Wednesday. night. They sped away from the scene with the SI’s mobile and ID card. However, they were nabbed before sunlight.

The accused were identified as Shaik Irfan, 25, Zubair Hassan, 32 and Javed; all three worked in the private sector. The accused were found creating a nuisance on the road in an intoxicated state, causing disturbance to the commuters; and when the SI tried to stop them, the trio abused him verbally and attacked him.

The SOT SI suffered bruises and a fracture on his right hand and is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, Medchal police apprehended the three offenders in the early hours of Thursday and remanded them for assaulting an on-duty police officer.

HYDERABAD: Three drunk youths were apprehended by the Medchal police for attacking a Special Operation Team (SOT) sub-inspector on Wednesday. night. They sped away from the scene with the SI’s mobile and ID card. However, they were nabbed before sunlight. The accused were identified as Shaik Irfan, 25, Zubair Hassan, 32 and Javed; all three worked in the private sector. The accused were found creating a nuisance on the road in an intoxicated state, causing disturbance to the commuters; and when the SI tried to stop them, the trio abused him verbally and attacked him. The SOT SI suffered bruises and a fracture on his right hand and is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, Medchal police apprehended the three offenders in the early hours of Thursday and remanded them for assaulting an on-duty police officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });