Telangana High Court offers partial relief to infrastructure firm in land dispute case

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar on Thursday restrained the authorities from forcibly taking over land measuring 53 acres in Survey No. 83/2 of Raidurg village of Serilingampally mandal in Rangareddy district from the possession of M/s Visweswara Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd and its affiliated entities. The court also prohibited the authorities from the demolition of structures in question by the appellants, unless done through legal means.

The appeal focuses exclusively on the 53 acres of land linked to Survey No. 83/2. Counsel for the appellants told the bench that possession of 99.07 acres of surplus land was transferred to the GPA holder in April 1990, and this particular order and the associated possession handover were not subjects of contention. The appellants asserted that they acquired 53 acres of the 99.07 acres and the TSIIC has staked claim to the said land.

