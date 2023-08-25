Home Cities Hyderabad

Two ‘Chaddi Gang’ members held, Two more on the run

Miyapur police zeroed in on Minama Mukeshbhai Bharubhai, hailing from Ambali Khajuriya Village in Gujarat while investigating a robbery case.

CCTV footage of the 'Chaddi Gang' in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major breakthrough, Cyberabad police arrested one member of the notorious “Chaddi Gang” and another was arrested by Gujarat police while two more are on the run. Madhapur Zone DCP Sandeep Gone said that all the gang members hail from Gujarat.

He told TNIE: “While this gang does not appear to be connected to prior criminal activities attributed to the Chaddi Gang in the city, they follow a similar modus operandi, excluding the use of weapons. During their criminal acts, they wear underwear, concealing their faces with handkerchiefs. They also roll up their sleeves and pants and refrain from staying in hotels. Arriving in the city within a one-week timeframe, they choose to stay outdoors, often hiding in bushes and shrubs. After committing the crime, they leave by train.”

Miyapur police zeroed in on Minama Mukeshbhai Bharubhai, hailing from Ambali Khajuriya Village in Gujarat while investigating a robbery case. Vikrambhai, who is among the absconding offenders, was employed as a plumber in Hyderabad. He informed Mukeshbhai, Mohaniya Nithinbhai and Surmal about the houses to target for theft. They hatched a plan and their last target was a house in Miyapur police station limits where they stole 30 tolas of gold. However, only eight tolas were recovered.

The gang targeted houses in Ameenpur and Miyapur, and earlier in Gujarat and Ahmedabad.“The gang sells the stolen items to a receiver in Gujarat who is still unidentified. We are pursuing the two absconding offenders while Surmal has been apprehended by Keshod police in Gujarat. Our teams are in the process of bringing him back using a PT Warrant,” Gone added.

