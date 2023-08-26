A delectable journey to Goa with Marriott Hyderabad

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nestled along the sun-kissed shores of India’s western coast, Goa is a paradise renowned for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture and, of course, its captivating cuisine. The gastronomic journey through Goan cuisine is a delightful exploration of rich flavours, unique ingredients and a blend of cultures that have shaped its culinary landscape. Surprisingly, most of its flavourfulness comes from the minimal ingredients and the freshness of the food being cooked.

Bringing the essence of Goa to our doorstep this weekend, Marriott Hyderabad is hosting a Goa food pop-up event from August 25 to August 27. Chef Rajesh Gawande, specially flown in from Marriott Goa, has meticulously curated the menu, ensuring an abundant selection of genuine Goan delicacies awaits us.

As some of these dishes were presented to us for review, Chef Gawande shyly admitted that it was his first time cooking for Hyderabad palates and “it has been good so far,” he said.

To begin with, we were treated to this refreshing beverage named Sol Kadi, a drink made with coconut, Kokum, ginger, green chilli and coriander leaves. For starters, we were introduced to Mushroom Rissois which were shaped like Gujiya with a delicate and soft interior encased in a velvety, finely textured outer layer.

Then we had the succulent Peri Peri Prawns which, according to the executive chef Balvinder Lubana cannot be overcooked or under-cooked because they would be inedible then. “Prawn, if you overcook, will be as hard as a rubber ball, if you throw it on a wall, it will bounce back right at you!” With his jubilant personality accompanying us through our meal, we headed to the main course where we were presented a host of items including Chicken Cafreal, Lamb Vindaloo, Goan Fish Curry, Dal Waran, Mushroom Xacuti, served with typical Goan bread and rice.

The amount of hard work that goes into preparing any food is evident in the comfort it brings to the one who savours it. Something similar was the case with nutty Mushroom Xacuti and smooth, savoury and wholesome Dal Waran, which reminded you of the comfort of home.

Spices are the heart and soul of Goan dishes. The state’s love affair with spices is evident in dishes like Vindaloo, a fiery curry that originated from the Portuguese dish Carne de Vinha d’Alhos. The Goan adaptation features marinated pork or other meats soaked in a marinade of vinegar, garlic, and spices, resulting in a bold explosion of flavours. The aroma of juicy and tender Chicken Cafreal that we were presented with, can make your mouth water and the tangy and hearty Lamb Vindaloo– creamy with a dark and velvety texture.

This was accompanied by Goan Fish Curry, which is made with a generous helping of coconut and vinegar to give it a slightly sour taste and a handful of spices to add to the fusion of cultures that make the essence of Goa.

The overall experience awakened our senses as the food presented on the table narrated the tantalising tale of the state’s blended cultures and flavours. To top the experience, we had traditional Bebinca, a sweet with around seven or more layers, made with jaggery, maida and coconut and served with vanilla ice cream.

The chef has generously shared the recipe for Sol Kadi with us:

Ingredients:

Kokum 15, fresh coconut (grated) 3, ginger small pieces, garlic 6 cloves, green chilli 3, salt as per the taste. Chop coriander for garnish.



Method:

Soak Kokum in warm water for about 30 minutes.

After that strain and keep water aside.

Take coconut, garlic and ginger. Grind and remove coconut milk.

Mix coconut milk and Kokum juice and add salt as per taste.

Add coriander for garnish

