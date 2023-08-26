Nishtha Yogesh, founder of Hunar Online Classes is unleashing potential, driving progress

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Women Equality Day, CE speaks to Nishtha Yogesh, the founder of Hyderabad-based Hunar Online Classes, a skill tech online learning platform that empowers women by helping them learn new skills in fashion, food, photography, and interior design, and become financially independent

A strong believer in the power of education and technology as equalisers, Nishtha Yogesh, a chartered accountant by profession and an MBA by education, Nishtha started her career at a very young age. She has worked at major MNCs and NGOs, both in India and abroad and has founded two start-ups previously. Through her professional journey, Nishtha has used her skills in finance, management, operations, research and organisational culture to build tremendous work ethic, grit and resilience. With these pointers in mind, she founded Hunar Online Courses with the vision to empower the women of India with skills and opportunities. She believes that empowerment starts at home. That’s why more than 80 per cent of the workforce at Hunar Online Courses consists of women. The entire Hunar team works together towards its unified vision with unwavering faith in the potential of Indian women.

Excerpts.

What inspired you to start Hunar Online Courses?

I was born and bred and brought up in Hyderabad. So I’m a true blue Hyderabadi girl. I did all my education here and lived here all my adult life outside of the two years that I spent in Boston while I was doing my MBA. I’ve lived here all my life. I love the city. By profession, I’m a chartered accountant, so that meant that I went to work very early in life. I think I’m very, very lucky and privileged to have that opportunity because by 21 I had finished my CA. I was the youngest chartered accountant in the country at that point. But I always had a great desire to build startups and do my own thing and so I started my first startup when I was about 21 or 22 years old. Hunar happened in 2018 after I had finished my MBA. Growing up as a woman in India, you’re very aware of the stark difference and disparity in freedoms and opportunities that men and women have in the country. It’s something that constantly bothered me and I wanted to do something to equalise a little bit in my life and in my world. We did a lot of research in the early years while I was still in Business School to understand what the gaps were, what these women wanted to learn, and what they wanted to do with their life we realised that they wanted to learn courses, creative courses and that they wanted to take this learning, make products, learn how to provide services and start their own home businesses. From there, the idea of Hunar became very clear to us, I spent almost a year and a half in R&D to understand the market.

How has the journey been?

It’s probably been the most interesting, the most fun and the most difficult journey of my life. We’ve had a lot of challenges, but we’ve had the opportunity to change a lot of lives. We’ve learned a lot. The fact that Hunar stands as a community of about 20,00,000 women, we’ve educated more than 45,000 women and we have about 30% of these women have actually started their own businesses and are now making between good and great achievements. You can learn from everything under the fashion, food and makeup categories. From illustration to garment making, embroidery, tie and dye to starting your fashion business. We have courses in the food category where you can learn baking, how to make cakes, desserts, bread and culinary. In makeup courses, you can learn everything from basic makeup for yourself to bridal makeup. We have business courses in each of these categories where we talk about how to start a business.

What sort of challenges did you face?

The first challenge was internal, which was to be able to create a product that really was very intuitive. Typically, creative courses like fashion, food and beauty, you don’t think of learning these through an app through video-recorded lessons. You think of learning these in classrooms. We solved that by showing the first set of our students, the courses and the course content. Our second challenge was access to funding, access to capital to be able to do this across the board. And I think that’s something women still struggle with within India. A very small percentage of venture capital money and startup money goes to women founders. Another challenge for us was to venture into the tier 2 and tier 3 markets. So, gaining the trust of our audience was also a challenge for us.

Did celebrity investments from the likes of Shilpa Shetty Kundra help?

Of course, it helped, but there are other advantages as well. Shilpa Shetty Kundra cares deeply about helping women achieve their goals without having to worry about the constraints of their day-to-day lives. She understands our mission, which always helps when you have an external person believing in you. Having a brand ambassador of the credibility of Shilpa has helped us with the trust factor with people a lot.

Apart from being an entrepreneur, what other interests do you have?

I think being a founder is very much two full-time jobs in one. I really enjoy reading a lot, but honestly, I only read business books these days, so really I don’t know if it’s work or reading anymore. I do love to relax with a couple of friends and just wind down in the evening with some TV also.

Future goals?

Our goal has always been to be able to educate, provide training, and provide access to every woman in the country who wants to learn more skills. With that in mind, our goal has always been to go deeper and deeper into India, make ourselves accessible to every part of India, and add more and more courses so that we are able to cover and service more women. We want to have 1 lakh students by the end of the next year.

