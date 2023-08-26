Omnicom to establish global capacity centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The capital city of Hyderabad has turned out to be a preferred destination for establishing global capability centres (GCCs) as it is attracting major players in the industry. The city’s ecosystem has made it an ideal choice for organisations seeking growth and innovation in GCCs.

After MetLife and Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) announced their entry into Hyderabad to establish GCCs on Thursday, Omnicom Group, a US-based media, marketing, and communications company, announced on Friday that it would set up a GCC in Hyderabad. This move is set to create an estimated 2,500 new employment opportunities.

With operations spanning over 100 countries, Omnicom’s decision to expand its footprint in India further solidifies the country’s strategic importance in the global media landscape. The establishment of a GCC by Omnicom is poised to catalyse media advancements and drive sustained growth in Telangana.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “Our preliminary discussions with Omnicom’s leadership team during our meeting in May have rapidly taken shape by August. It is incredibly gratifying to see Omnicom’s plans align perfectly with our vision of fostering innovation and growth in the media sector.”

Major players like MassMutual, HSBC, State Street, Berkadia, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, Invesco, and London Stock Exchange amongst others setting up their GCCs in the city.

At the beginning of this year, WebPT, which provides a robust end-to-end solution supporting outpatient rehabilitation therapy, and patient and practice management, announced its new GCC in Hyderabad. The company will be investing Rs 150 crore.

