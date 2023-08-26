One more suicide bid at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madhapur police on Friday prevented one more suicide attempt by rescuing a 29-year-old woman as she was about to jump off the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge.

The victim, identified as Bhagya Laxmi, 29, from Chintal in Jeedimetla, was struggling with financial difficulties and family issues, police said.

She was rescued by the IT Mobile team, responsible for monitoring the bridge and its visitors. The woman was later counselled and reunited with her husband.

This was the third successful suicide prevention operation by the Madhapur police in recent months. With the increasing number of suicide attempts, the Madhapur police have adopted the system put in place at the Hussainsagar earlier by the then Central Zone DCP Stephen Raveendra in 2003 and established a lake policing unit, complete with a watchtower, electric vehicles, CCTV cameras, and a boat.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

