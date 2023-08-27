Drunk cop rams car into van, injures two in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A police officer, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was arrested for ramming his SUV into a vegetable van on the Hyderabad-Ramagundam highway in Bollaram on Saturday and injuring two people in the process.

The cop has been identified as Srinivas Arimilli, an inspector with the IT team at the Integrated Command and Control Centre. According to the police, the victims were en route to Karimnagar from Bowenpally in a van loaded with vegetables when the mishap unfolded. Despite being a police officer, Srinivas was found to be in violation of traffic regulations and had six pending challans.

The accused was behind the wheel of a Fortuner car, heading towards Shamirpet when he collided with the van, causing the occupants, including a driver, identified as Sridhar, and another individual, to sustain injuries. Witnesses present at the scene observed Srinivas displaying a lack of concern for the victims. Rather than attending to the injured individuals, he resorted to shouting at them.

The situation escalated further when Srinivas proclaimed himself to be an IAS officer, berating the onlookers who had gathered in shock. Stunned by his behaviour, the crowd promptly alerted the police. The injured parties were taken to a nearby hospital. Subsequently, Srinivas was taken into custody under charges of drunk driving and negligent driving.

During the drunk driving test, the meter recorded a reading of 201, well above the permissible limit. Records indicated that Srinivas’ Fortuner car had six pending challans from Rachakonda, Nalgonda and Hyderabad. These charges, amounting to Rs 3,210 in fines, included speeding, dangerous driving, stop line crossing, disobedience of traffic orders and improper parking.

Meanwhile, a police source told TNIE that Srinivas had earlier lost his 21-year-old daughter to a mishap. Identifying himself with the plight of the victim, Srinivas that the injured victim has three daughters, visited the hospital and provided Rs 4 lakh to his wife as financial assistance, the sources added.

With teary eyes, Srinivas said he hopes that the victim’s daughters do not lose their father, as he intimately understands the depth of such pain. A case has been registered at Bollaram police station.

Ironically, as the news came to light, much of the media inadvertently mistook the accused A Srinivas for Ch Srinivas, the present SHO of Bollaram police station. This confusion extended even to the CP. An aide explained that Srinivas’ family had been emotionally affected due to the circulation of his picture in relation to the drunk driving case.

