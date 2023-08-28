Cybercrime SI steals heroin seized during raids, held in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A joint operation by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB) sleuths and Raidurg police has led to the arrest of a cybercrime police officer, who was found in possession of heroin, on Sunday. The accused Sub-Inspector (SI), identified as Rajendra from the 2009 batch of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, was taken into custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Sources said the joint operation was aimed at busting a Nigerian racket operating in Maharashtra. It led the teams, including SI Rajendra, to Maharashtra, where they carried out raids a few days ago.

During the raids in Maharashtra, 1,750 grams of heroin was seized. However, subsequent investigations revealed that the SI, who was responsible for the recovery of the contraband, failed to submit the evidence to the court. The missing heroin was eventually found in Rajendra’s possession, raising suspicions of his alleged intention to sell the confiscated drug. While official confirmation of this motive is yet to be made, two teams conducted a search at Rajendra’s residence and discovered the illicit substance.

Sources said his custody will allow authorities to examine his record for any potential past involvement in similar activities. In a separate incident, SI Rajendra had previously faced conviction by the ACB Court in September 2022, after which he was assigned to the Cyberabad commissionerate. After recent transfers, he was placed in the Cyberabad cybercrime division.

