o9 Solutions to expand R&D operations in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: o9 Solutions, a rapidly growing global supply chain software company based in the US, is all set to make Hyderabad a hub for expanding its research and development (R&D) operations and service delivery capacity.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “I am very excited to let you know that o9 Solutions, a market-leading, fast-growing global supply chain software company headquartered in the US, will make Hyderabad a hub for expanding its R&D and services delivery capacity for its global clients.”

The expansion is expected to create over 1,000 employment opportunities in the State over the next few years. Rama Rao had a meeting with the leadership team of o9 led by its co-founder and CEO, Chakri Gottemukkala, in Chicago.

“Also, thrilled about the Supply Chain Skills Academy that @o9Solutions will develop in partnership with the State to train our local engineering talent for global companies in the supply chain domain,” Rama Rao tweeted.

Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary of Investment Promotion and NRI Affairs, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, among others, attended the meeting.

KTR looks to Chicago for food processing inspiration

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao explored Chicago’s food processing ecosystem during his visit to the Chicago Food Stop at the World Business Chicago, a public-private economic development agency.

Chicago Food Stop has food kiosks, interactive displays, historical artefacts along with a main stage theatre. It features partner brands who intend to share their brand-related food stories and what customers need to know about food and receive real-time feedback on new products.

Chicago is often considered as the forefront of food innovation, serving as a legacy centre for food production and distribution. Renowned as a hub for the transformation of raw agricultural products into consumable goods, Chicago’s food processing industry has nurtured a thriving and well-developed innovation ecosystem.

During his visit to the Chicago Food Stop, Rama Rao engaged with local entrepreneurs and vendors asking questions about food processing technology and procurement practices. After receiving insights about Chicago’s food innovation ecosystem, the minister shared his thoughts to create something similar in Telangana.

“Embracing innovation in our food industry is not just about economic growth, but also about supporting our local farmers,” the minister emphasised. He said Telangana has immense potential to create a thriving food innovation hub that not only contributes to the overall development of the State but also enhances farmers’ income.

Rama Rao shared his vision for Telangana’s food processing sector, highlighting how it can increase farmers’ earnings by giving more value to their crops. “We are strategically located in the heart of the country, making Telangana an ideal location for food processing units. Our goal is to establish Telangana as a central hub for food processing,” he added.

Telangana’s commitment to the food processing sector is evident through its tailor-made incentives for industries and significant capital investments. Rama Rao mentioned the presence of renowned names like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and ITC in the State’s food processing landscape. The State government is actively helping this sector grow by earmarking 10,000 acres of land for special zones focused on food processing.

HYDERABAD: o9 Solutions, a rapidly growing global supply chain software company based in the US, is all set to make Hyderabad a hub for expanding its research and development (R&D) operations and service delivery capacity. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “I am very excited to let you know that o9 Solutions, a market-leading, fast-growing global supply chain software company headquartered in the US, will make Hyderabad a hub for expanding its R&D and services delivery capacity for its global clients.” The expansion is expected to create over 1,000 employment opportunities in the State over the next few years. Rama Rao had a meeting with the leadership team of o9 led by its co-founder and CEO, Chakri Gottemukkala, in Chicago.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Also, thrilled about the Supply Chain Skills Academy that @o9Solutions will develop in partnership with the State to train our local engineering talent for global companies in the supply chain domain,” Rama Rao tweeted. Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary of Investment Promotion and NRI Affairs, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, among others, attended the meeting. KTR looks to Chicago for food processing inspiration IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao explored Chicago’s food processing ecosystem during his visit to the Chicago Food Stop at the World Business Chicago, a public-private economic development agency. Chicago Food Stop has food kiosks, interactive displays, historical artefacts along with a main stage theatre. It features partner brands who intend to share their brand-related food stories and what customers need to know about food and receive real-time feedback on new products. Chicago is often considered as the forefront of food innovation, serving as a legacy centre for food production and distribution. Renowned as a hub for the transformation of raw agricultural products into consumable goods, Chicago’s food processing industry has nurtured a thriving and well-developed innovation ecosystem. During his visit to the Chicago Food Stop, Rama Rao engaged with local entrepreneurs and vendors asking questions about food processing technology and procurement practices. After receiving insights about Chicago’s food innovation ecosystem, the minister shared his thoughts to create something similar in Telangana. “Embracing innovation in our food industry is not just about economic growth, but also about supporting our local farmers,” the minister emphasised. He said Telangana has immense potential to create a thriving food innovation hub that not only contributes to the overall development of the State but also enhances farmers’ income. Rama Rao shared his vision for Telangana’s food processing sector, highlighting how it can increase farmers’ earnings by giving more value to their crops. “We are strategically located in the heart of the country, making Telangana an ideal location for food processing units. Our goal is to establish Telangana as a central hub for food processing,” he added. Telangana’s commitment to the food processing sector is evident through its tailor-made incentives for industries and significant capital investments. Rama Rao mentioned the presence of renowned names like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and ITC in the State’s food processing landscape. The State government is actively helping this sector grow by earmarking 10,000 acres of land for special zones focused on food processing.