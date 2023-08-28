Surgeons to launch trauma awareness campaign in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an effort to curb the alarming rise of road traffic accidents among youngsters, the Telangana State chapter of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India is set to launch a comprehensive trauma awareness campaign.

The initiative is being conducted in collaboration with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and aims to equip students in universities and colleges across the State with the knowledge and skills to assist road accident victims effectively.

The campaign will be started on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), Hyderabad. The chairman of TSCHE will be the chief guest of the inaugural event. Students aged between 18 and 25 are more vulnerable to road accidents. However, a lack of awareness and preparedness is also observed among them. By empowering these individuals with the necessary skills to manage accident scenarios, the campaign strives to reduce the number of fatalities and the severity of permanent disabilities.

“As oral and maxillofacial surgeons, we recognise the importance of immediate intervention in the aftermath of road accidents. Our mission is to instil crucial knowledge and awareness in the young minds of our state. We hope to foster a culture of empathy and preparedness that can save lives and prevent irreversible damage,” said a representative of the association. The campaign’s activities will include presentations designed to engage and educate the participants.

HYDERABAD: In an effort to curb the alarming rise of road traffic accidents among youngsters, the Telangana State chapter of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India is set to launch a comprehensive trauma awareness campaign. The initiative is being conducted in collaboration with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and aims to equip students in universities and colleges across the State with the knowledge and skills to assist road accident victims effectively. The campaign will be started on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), Hyderabad. The chairman of TSCHE will be the chief guest of the inaugural event. Students aged between 18 and 25 are more vulnerable to road accidents. However, a lack of awareness and preparedness is also observed among them. By empowering these individuals with the necessary skills to manage accident scenarios, the campaign strives to reduce the number of fatalities and the severity of permanent disabilities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As oral and maxillofacial surgeons, we recognise the importance of immediate intervention in the aftermath of road accidents. Our mission is to instil crucial knowledge and awareness in the young minds of our state. We hope to foster a culture of empathy and preparedness that can save lives and prevent irreversible damage,” said a representative of the association. The campaign’s activities will include presentations designed to engage and educate the participants.