Woman thanks Mahankali division ACP Bandari Devender for saving her life in 2014

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heart-touching incident on Sunday, a woman got off a bus and ran towards Mahankali division ACP Bandari Devender to express her gratitude to him for saving her life way back in 2014. While serving as an inspector of the Tappachabutra police station, Devender happened to see the woman, Kavitha, a resident of Karwan, lying sick on the road.

Moved by the sight, the police officer had taken her to a nearby hospital and got her treated. Kavitha who underwent surgery fully recovered and returned to health. The officer picked up the entire medical bill of the woman. In the course of time, he was transferred from the police station and she never got a chance to meet him.

Kavitha, now in her 50s, saw Devender, now the ACP of the Mahankali area, who was overseeing security arrangements for a minister’s visit in Secunderabad, got down the bus and rushed towards him to thank him profusely for saving her life. Showing the officer an old photo of him she saved on her mobile phone, Kavitha said she was forever indebted to him. Taken aback by this sudden development, the ACP took some time to remember her. The way she remembered him for his help amazed the officer.

