Land worth Rs 300 crore for Rs 1 per acre: HC notice to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Monday, directed the State government to respond to a PIL challenging the allocation of five acres of prime land located at Budvel worth around Rs 300 crore to the Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Educational Society, for a paltry sum of Rs 1 per acre.

Taking up hearing of the PIL filed by social workers K Koteswara Rao and another, the bench issued notices to the State government, represented by the chief secretary, special chief secretary of the Revenue department, chief commissioner of land administration, the collector of Rangareddy district, and Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Educational Society located in Hyderabad, seeking their response within four weeks.

The petitioners have sought suspension of the GO allocating the land, situated in Budvel village, Rajendranagar mandal, to the Society, as the decision was “arbitrary and without proper justification”.

The State government, through the Revenue department, had issued GO Ms No. 197, dated September 5, 2018, allocating 5 acres of the prime land situated in Budvel village, to the Educational Society at a nominal cost of just Rs 1 per acre. The actual market value of the land allocated to the educational society is believed to be at least Rs 300 crore. The purpose of this allocation was the establishment of a hostel residential school and an old age home, which has now become a subject of legal challenge.

Chikkudu Prabhakar, appearing for the petitioners, apprised the court of the fact that the 5-acre land allocation to the Educational Society was currently undeveloped and devoid of any construction. Following the presentation made by counsel for the petitioners, the court adjourned the proceedings for four weeks.

