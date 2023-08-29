No curbs on height of Ganesh idols, says BGUS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Government will extend support to the Ganesh Utsav Samithis and Ganesh mandapam (pandal) organisers within the Greater Hyderabad limits for the smooth conduct of the ensuing festivities from September 19 to 28, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Monday.

As idol immersion and Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, are going to fall on the same day (September 28), the State government will take all precautionary measures so that no inconvenience is caused to the people, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) announced that pandal organisers who want to install Ganesh idols in their colonies, localities, apartments, and gated communities need not obtain permission from the police. All they have to do is to give intimation to their nearest police station. Also, there will be no restrictions on the height of Ganesh idols, BGUS general secretary Bhagwanth Rao said.

As part of the preparation for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, Ministers Talasani, Mahmood Ali, Ch Malla Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, and others held a high-level meeting at the MCRHRD Institute. Senior officials from GHMC, the Police department, TSSPDCL, HMWS&SB, SCR and R&B, along with organisers and members of the BGUS participated to discuss plans to celebrate the festival in a befitting manner.

Talasani elicited suggestions from the office-bearers of BGUS and members of other mandaps on the Ganesh idols, distribution of clay idols, police bandobast, facilities at water bodies, and civic amenities to be provided during the festivities.

He said that the government was making elaborate arrangements for the festival to ensure that no trouble or inconvenience is caused to the devotees during the festivities. The Ganesh festivities organised in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts under GHMC have a special appeal for Hyderabad in the country.

Talasani reminded that during the past nine years, since the formation of Telangana, the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been making all arrangements for festivals like Bonalu, Sri Ramanavami, Hanuman Jayanti, Bathukamma, Ramzan, Bakrid, Christmas every year, respecting the traditions of all communities.

