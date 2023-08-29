Soulful renditions

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kalaimamani Dr. Anil Srinivasan, musician and educator, and IC3 Institute collaborated on a unique fundraising concert, Concert in the Dark, to train 1,000 school career counsellors of under-resourced schools recently at HICC, Novotel, Hyderabad. The concert raised funds that will help children achieve their full potential and lead purposeful lives. This one-of-a-kind benefit concert brought together exceptional talents of musical genius and piano virtuoso Kalaimamani Dr. Anil Srinivasan, renowned bassist Naveen Napier, percussionist Krishna Kishor and award-winning vocalist Sai Vignesh (of Varaha Roopam of Kantara fame) — all playing blindfolded.

Interestingly, the guests too were blindfolded throughout the performance, allowing the music to transcend the boundaries of sight and touch their souls. Talking about the initiative, Dr Anil says, “The alarming rate of student suicides nationwide is a wake-up call toward the critical need for guidance and direction for students from an early age. Introducing career and college counselling in schools can illuminate a path toward a meaningful existence and purposeful life.”

Kalaimamani Dr. Anil Srinivasan is one of India’s most renowned musicians and the mind behind the now-famous Concert in the Dark. He has been awarded both by the state of Tamil Nadu with its highest civilian accolade — the Kalaimamani, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Yuva Puraskar in 2010. He is no stranger to Hyderabad’s arts scene, having performed multiple times in the city. His stunning performances leave audiences in awe, captivating them with his technical mastery and emotional expression.

Dr. Anil’s musicality is unparalleled, as he blends classical and contemporary styles to create a sound that is truly his own. His passion for music shines through every performance, making him one of our time’s most inspiring and talented pianists. As soon as the guests were seated, the one-and-a-half-long concert started with the best of popular music, setting the tempo for the evening. From classic Bollywood hits like Badtameez Dil, Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Pehla Nasha to Telugu hit song Butta Bomma to Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You, the music went nonstop. From fast-pacing notes to slow ones, the transition was smooth and soul-stirring.

Even the audience hummed to a few songs like Hum Honge Kamyab Ek Din and Chhu Kar Mere Manko. Elaborating about his choice of songs in the concert, “Once I am on stage, I take a look at my audience, ascertain what they would love to listen and go along. The chronology of the songs also is impromptu. Over the years we three have performed so many times, that it has become easy for us to perform even though we don’t practice.” While it was Dr Anil Srinivasan, Naveen Napier and Krishna Kishor who mesmerised the audience most of the time. It was in the last half of the show when vocalist Sai Vignesh took over with his melodious songs. “It’s an honour performing with Dr. Anil and the team. I have seen them perform earlier so many times and actually getting the chance to perform together is a dream come true. I am looking forward to more such associations,” says Vignesh after captivating the audience with his rendition of the hit song Varaha Roopam.

