Telangana allowed to evaluate value of land allocated for Velama, Kamma bhavans: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, on Monday, granted permission to the State government to evaluate the market value of land allocated to the All India Velama Association and Kamma Vari Seva Sanghala Samakhya to construct community centres.

However, the court made it clear that any construction already carried out on the designated land by the respondents would be subject to the outcome of the ongoing writ petition while no further construction should take place.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, was hearing a PIL brought by A Vinayak Reddy, a retired professor of economics from the Kakatiya University in Warangal. The PIL contested the allocation of land on the basis of alleged procedural irregularities committed by the government.

Vinayak Reddy contended that there was a lack of due process in the allocation and that both the beneficiary castes were generally considered economically prosperous.

Representing the petitioner, KV Rajasri contended that the allocation went against the principles of the Constitution, which aim to provide deprived sections or castes with benefits like free land allocations.

Rajasri also brought to the attention of the court that individuals from these castes were financially well-off and had held positions in government for extended periods or were currently in power.

In response, Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad said that the land allocated for the construction of community centres was not provided free of cost.

He clarified that the valuation of the land would be in accordance with the rates specified by the government in GO 571.

However, due to existing court-issued stay orders, the authorities were unable to finalise the market value estimate.

Taking into account the arguments presented by both sides, the court revised the interim orders previously issued on June 28, 2023.

The court directed the respondent authorities to assess the land’s value in accordance with market rates and to subsequently submit a detailed report to the court. The case was adjourned for a period of two weeks.

