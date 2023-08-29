TSCHE launches low-cost French language books for students in State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After drafting a new syllabus for French as a second language for the students of residential colleges in the state, an exclusive low-cost Cosmopolite edition for the Telangana students has been created as a part of an initiative of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The low-cost edition was launched by Professor Limbadri, Chairman TSCHE at the Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad (AFH) office on Monday.

With a nine-member committee, AHF drafted a new syllabus for French as a second language, which has been piloted in the Telangana Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women in 2022-23.

The enormous response from students and the success of this initiative, together with the relentless efforts of the local team at AFH, has led to a partnership between the French publishing powerhouse Hatchette and Goyal Publishers, the leading Indian publishing house of textbooks for foreign languages.

French language committee members include Dr Praveen Mamidala (Director, International Relations, TU), Dr. Chirasri Bandhopadhyay, Dr Pavani, Dr Samuel Berthet, Director, Alliance Française, Maud Tyckaert, Course Director, Alliance Française, Ashwini Goyal, Director. Along with them, Goyal publishers and the French language teaching fraternity of Telangana also attended the launch event.

