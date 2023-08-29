With 10 skyscrapers on the anvil, Hyderabad to beat south cities

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Mumbai, Hyderabad is going to be number two in the country in high-rise buildings (skyscrapers). The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has recently given plan approval to 10 buildings consisting of 50-59 floors. All these multi-storied buildings are being built in the IT corridor of Hyderabad. Of these, five will come up in Golden Mile and Neopolis Layout in Kokapet. The new high-rise buildings are going to reshape the skyline of Hyderabad soon and people can now get a little closer to the sky with these new towering structures rising as high as 50-59 floors.

This is the tip of the iceberg as the builders and corporate companies who bagged prime plots in Neopolis in Kokapet (13 land parcels, 45.33 acres) and Budvel (14 land parcels, 100 acres), which have generated a record revenue of Rs 5,500 crore, swelling State government’s coffers, will be approaching the HMDA for permission to construct high-rises.

Once known for its iconic Charminar, Golconda Fort, Hyderabad will soon become synonymous with skyscrapers. Hyderabad will overtake Bengaluru, and Chennai to become home to the tallest skyscrapers in South India. The building permit has been given by the HMDA through the Telangana State Building Permissions and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) and approved by the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA).

HMDA officials said only after a detailed study of traffic assessments, the building permission granted to such tall buildings. Hyderabad already is home to buildings with as many as 40 floors. These are growth centres after Hitech City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Knowledge City. Kokapet and Budvel apart from having direct access to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), are close to airport and IT corridors.

“Hyderabad- the sky is the limit - re-shaping the skyline! Top 10 highest building plan approvals- ranging from 50 -59 floors and at least 5 of these are in Neopolis/Kokapet! As it is, we are #2 after Mumbai in High rise buildings’’ (sic), MAUD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar tweeted on Monday.

The top 10 tallest buildings that are going to come up include

Candeur Skyline in Puppalaguda (59 floors; date of completion March 2029)

SAS Crown, Kokapet, Golden Mile (58 floors; date of completion March 2027)

The Trilight (Tower-1), Kokapet (57 floors; October 2027)

The Trilight (Tower-3), Kokapet (50 floors; October 2027).

Srias Diamond Towers, Puppalaguda (55 floors; September 2026)

My Home 99, Kokapet (54 floors; July 2028)

YOO Hyderabad by Myscape, Puppalaguda (52 floors; December 2027)

Poulomi Palazzo, Golden Mile Layout (54, March 2028)

Candeur Crescent, Serilingampally (50 floors; December 2027)

Srias Diamond Towers, Puppalaguda (48 floors; September 2026)

