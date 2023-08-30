Cherishing the bonds this year on Rakshabandhan

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In our constant urge to accomplish something in life, we might feel lonely sometimes. It is at this point that our bothersome siblings remind us that we are not alone. Though we are frustrated by their attitude, we know that we are incomplete without them. Rakshabandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. This year, the festival is to be held over two days since Bhadra Kaal, which is considered unlucky for rakhi celebrations, falls on the same day as Poornima Tithi, which is considered auspicious for tying rakhi.

Chetan with his family

In our day and age, migration for work or studies causes families to split. A number of sisters and brothers live in different cities. This separation is also due to an increasing number of students travelling overseas. However, this would not be a reason to put off rakhi ceremonies. In today’s modern era, there are multiple ways to celebrate rakhi. CE spoke to Hyderabadis abroad to find out how they are celebrating long-distance Rakshabandhan.

Shiva Kuruma, who went to the Philippines for MBBS in January this year, says, “This Rakshabandhan, I miss the presence of my family, especially my sister. Since there is no other option, we are going to celebrate through video calls and those few minutes are enough to erase the distance between us. We exchange rakhi and gifts through courier. When I explained the concept of rakhi to my local friends in the Philippines, they were stunned by our culture.”

Chetan, who went to the US to do MS in August, says that being in a different country made him appreciate Indian festivals and culture. “As for celebration, we Skype with our family members on rakhi. Since there are many Indians in Chicago, we plan to celebrate with them. If you have friends from your home country, then the festive vibes are the same as at home. If you are by yourself, you miss home,” he adds.

“For the rakhi celebration this year, I have sent some handwritten letters and gifts to India for my sisters. Obviously, we are going to connect through video calls as well. We are also planning a virtual game night. No matter how much we try to cope virtually, I miss those festive vibes and the food, particularly,” says Shashi Kiran, who went to the UK for MS in Hospitality Management last September.

