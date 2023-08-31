Defining boundaries 

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: August 31 is marked as the International Overdose Awareness Day, to raise awareness about substance abuse and prevent people from falling into addiction to drugs. It is also about remembering those who have died due to substance abuse and acknowledging the grief of their family and friends.

“To prevent overdose, we must first know what exactly it is. Taking any substance beyond your body’s capacity is termed as overuse,” says Dr Shiwani Kohli, Clinical Psychologist, at Shenoy and Chetana hospitals. “It can come in any form, like alcohol, medications, or opioids. It can result in seizures, palpitations, gargling or snoring. It is something which is usually ignored by family members. They should ensure that it is not a drug overdose that is causing snoring. Informing your doctors if you are allergic to any drugs or salts is also extremely important,” she said.

Bhawna’s (name changed) husband has been dealing with alcoholism for the past six years. What started as light drinking with friends, gradually changed into a serious drinking problem. “He would act normal but he would be drowsy in the office, feel tired all the time. I knew something was wrong but it was only when he started overdrawing from credit cards to use the money for drinks and gambling, we realised that something was serious,” she said.

“It is extremely challenging to live with a person who is undergoing a medical condition. When we ask them to go to rehab, they think we are taking a sort of revenge against them. All the violence and aggression then affect children and elderly members as well,” said Bhawna.

The common signs and symptoms, according to Dr Kohli, vary depending on the kind of drug one is using. “Generally, increased heartbeat and palpitations are the symptoms that come with overdose. It would cause breathlessness and then the heart will stop functioning. It is better to be aware of substance abuse than trying to prevent an overdose,” she added.

For youngsters, it starts with experimentation, leading to addiction. Peer pressure is one of the factors that draw adolescents into experimenting with various kinds of drugs. Dr Kohli suggested that while being in a social circle, it is possible for someone to mix an addictive substance in a drink. It is important that youngsters take their drink by themselves.

As far as prescription drugs are concerned, they should be taken in the dose prescribed by the doctor and secondly, they should not be mixed with some other substance. They should always be taken with expert advice. “Medical companies and chemist shops should see the age of the person buying the medicines and who is the concerned person they are being bought for,” said Dr Kohli.

While Bhawna became aware of her husband’s condition much later, she now spends `25000 per month for rehabilitation, something not covered by health insurance as well. “The biggest problem is that the person going through these issues never admits they are unhealthy. Everything else seems like torture to them because they cannot accept that dependence on alcohol is a problem,” she added.

“We need to understand our limits. Stay well hydrated, well slept and take good food. Inform somebody nearby if you are on an overdose. Do not inject anything like salt water or coke. Do not put the patient under a shower because it will give them a shock,” said Dr Kohli.

“Besides instant gratification, social anxiety also forces people to take drinks and drugs. In the long run, it becomes a different thing altogether as it has neurological effects and causes memory issues. Your perceptions begin to change, you hallucinate and your interests, motivation and priorities change. Your behaviour changes, as does your social circle. I would ask youngsters to go for physical activities for dopamine. Before drugs can cause an imbalance in the body, it is better to stop your initiation into these things, which can be caused by peer pressure, abusive family environments, etc.,” she advised.

For youngsters, realising that every person’s IQ and interests are different is important. One should not indulge in these things just for a cool body image, said Dr Kohli. “Family members should be calm and have an open channel of communication. If someone has got addicted, they should be taken to an experienced psychologist or a psychiatrist. That would help them know the level of dependence on the substance. They must undertake therapy sessions. It is usually neglected by the parents until adolescents become aggressive and violent. Then they forcefully put them into rehabilitation, which is the last resort. Why not take charge much before that?” she added.

“Understanding their own family dynamics is also important. If the child is in an abusive family environment or lives with parents who are addicted, it would likely have an impact on the child as well,” she further added.

Some of the activities that can help relax your mind include meditation, mindfulness, playing sports, or anything that gives you happiness and gratification and gives a boost to your energy. It helps regulate hormones and provides dopamine.

Besides, parents must have an open channel of communication with their children. “Be their friends but also define healthy boundaries. Kids can also do self-reflection, ask themselves what exactly is sparking their interest in substance use,” Dr Kohli concluded.

HYDERABAD: August 31 is marked as the International Overdose Awareness Day, to raise awareness about substance abuse and prevent people from falling into addiction to drugs. It is also about remembering those who have died due to substance abuse and acknowledging the grief of their family and friends. “To prevent overdose, we must first know what exactly it is. Taking any substance beyond your body’s capacity is termed as overuse,” says Dr Shiwani Kohli, Clinical Psychologist, at Shenoy and Chetana hospitals. “It can come in any form, like alcohol, medications, or opioids. It can result in seizures, palpitations, gargling or snoring. It is something which is usually ignored by family members. They should ensure that it is not a drug overdose that is causing snoring. Informing your doctors if you are allergic to any drugs or salts is also extremely important,” she said. Bhawna’s (name changed) husband has been dealing with alcoholism for the past six years. What started as light drinking with friends, gradually changed into a serious drinking problem. “He would act normal but he would be drowsy in the office, feel tired all the time. I knew something was wrong but it was only when he started overdrawing from credit cards to use the money for drinks and gambling, we realised that something was serious,” she said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It is extremely challenging to live with a person who is undergoing a medical condition. When we ask them to go to rehab, they think we are taking a sort of revenge against them. All the violence and aggression then affect children and elderly members as well,” said Bhawna. The common signs and symptoms, according to Dr Kohli, vary depending on the kind of drug one is using. “Generally, increased heartbeat and palpitations are the symptoms that come with overdose. It would cause breathlessness and then the heart will stop functioning. It is better to be aware of substance abuse than trying to prevent an overdose,” she added. For youngsters, it starts with experimentation, leading to addiction. Peer pressure is one of the factors that draw adolescents into experimenting with various kinds of drugs. Dr Kohli suggested that while being in a social circle, it is possible for someone to mix an addictive substance in a drink. It is important that youngsters take their drink by themselves. As far as prescription drugs are concerned, they should be taken in the dose prescribed by the doctor and secondly, they should not be mixed with some other substance. They should always be taken with expert advice. “Medical companies and chemist shops should see the age of the person buying the medicines and who is the concerned person they are being bought for,” said Dr Kohli. While Bhawna became aware of her husband’s condition much later, she now spends `25000 per month for rehabilitation, something not covered by health insurance as well. “The biggest problem is that the person going through these issues never admits they are unhealthy. Everything else seems like torture to them because they cannot accept that dependence on alcohol is a problem,” she added. “We need to understand our limits. Stay well hydrated, well slept and take good food. Inform somebody nearby if you are on an overdose. Do not inject anything like salt water or coke. Do not put the patient under a shower because it will give them a shock,” said Dr Kohli. “Besides instant gratification, social anxiety also forces people to take drinks and drugs. In the long run, it becomes a different thing altogether as it has neurological effects and causes memory issues. Your perceptions begin to change, you hallucinate and your interests, motivation and priorities change. Your behaviour changes, as does your social circle. I would ask youngsters to go for physical activities for dopamine. Before drugs can cause an imbalance in the body, it is better to stop your initiation into these things, which can be caused by peer pressure, abusive family environments, etc.,” she advised. For youngsters, realising that every person’s IQ and interests are different is important. One should not indulge in these things just for a cool body image, said Dr Kohli. “Family members should be calm and have an open channel of communication. If someone has got addicted, they should be taken to an experienced psychologist or a psychiatrist. That would help them know the level of dependence on the substance. They must undertake therapy sessions. It is usually neglected by the parents until adolescents become aggressive and violent. Then they forcefully put them into rehabilitation, which is the last resort. Why not take charge much before that?” she added. “Understanding their own family dynamics is also important. If the child is in an abusive family environment or lives with parents who are addicted, it would likely have an impact on the child as well,” she further added. Some of the activities that can help relax your mind include meditation, mindfulness, playing sports, or anything that gives you happiness and gratification and gives a boost to your energy. It helps regulate hormones and provides dopamine. Besides, parents must have an open channel of communication with their children. “Be their friends but also define healthy boundaries. Kids can also do self-reflection, ask themselves what exactly is sparking their interest in substance use,” Dr Kohli concluded.