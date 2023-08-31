Gym owner, cabbie held for growth hormone supply in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kollur police along with the Madhapur Special Operations Team (SOT) on Wednesday apprehended the owner of a gymnasium and a cab driver on the charges of illegally procuring and selling growth hormones in the form of injectables and tablets.

The accused, 33-year-old Ahmed bin Abdul Qader and 27-year-old Mohammed Ibrahim, procured the drugs worth Rs 10 lakh, at a cost of Rs 300 per vial, and were selling it anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400. According to police, the accused hail from Chandrayangutta. Ahmed was unhappy that he was unable to live an extravagant life as he was unable to make any profits through his gym, Al-Nahdi Fitness Club, for more than a year.

He then conspired to earn easy money and started procuring the hormones and selling them to the customers at high prices.

It is learnt that Ibrahim was helping Ahmed in peddling the drugs. The duo have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Meanwhile, the cops raided the gym and seized the injections and tablets.

