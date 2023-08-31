Home Cities Hyderabad

Gym owner, cabbie held for growth hormone supply in Hyderabad

The accused, 33-year-old Ahmed bin Abdul Qader and 27-year-old Mohammed Ibrahim, procured the drugs worth Rs 10 lakh, at a cost of Rs 300 per vial.

Published: 31st August 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kollur police along with the Madhapur Special Operations Team (SOT) on Wednesday apprehended the owner of a gymnasium and a cab driver on the charges of illegally procuring and selling growth hormones in the form of injectables and tablets. 

The accused, 33-year-old Ahmed bin Abdul Qader and 27-year-old Mohammed Ibrahim, procured the drugs worth Rs 10 lakh, at a cost of Rs 300 per vial, and were selling it anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400.  According to police, the accused hail from Chandrayangutta. Ahmed was unhappy that he was unable to live an extravagant life as he was unable to make any profits through his gym, Al-Nahdi Fitness Club, for more than a year.  

He then conspired to earn easy money and started procuring the hormones and selling them to the customers at high prices. 

It is learnt that Ibrahim was helping Ahmed in peddling the drugs. The duo have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Meanwhile, the cops raided the gym and seized the injections and tablets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrestgymGrowth Hormone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp