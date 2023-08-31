Hyderabad road mishap victims’ kin struggle to cope with loss

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “We are coming to grips with our personal loss. She was the light of our lives. She was a wife, mother, and a perfectionist,” the grief-stricken family members recalled, as they recounted how she died in a road accident on Tuesday.

Forty-year-old Ramya’s life was snuffed out when an RTC bus knocked her down at the Punjagutta X Roads on Tuesday, leading to her instantaneous death. She was heading towards Irrum Manzil when the incident took place.

Her husband Ravi recalls how she acted like a backup to him in everything he did. When he worked as a security guard earlier, Ramya encouraged him to start a Biryani point. Now she is no more and he thinks he cannot even visualise life without her.

Ravi married her in 2010. “Ours was not a love marriage but we always acted like we were lovers prior to our wedding. Now, I am left alone. She was one such lovely woman. I always used to call her Janu, and never called her by her actual name. She was a person who used to get along with everyone. She was good at bonding with others. She took care of my father as if he were her son.”

Her loss is now a void no one could fill in the family she left behind. “More than anyone, it is the children who miss her most. Our two daughters and one son are in school,” Ravi said.

“As this is the Rakhi time, we all came to her brother’s residence in Rajendranagar for a week’s stay. She went to Punjagutta on Tuesday for some work. Ramya, all her life has been striving to make a perfect example of herself for everyone in whatever work she did,” he said.

Sanitation worker succumbs

In a similar accident that occurred on Monday, a woman died in Narayanaguda when a college bus ran over her. She was the mother of two kids, a son, and a daughter.

The victim, Sunitha, and her husband always worked very hard and put away money for their children’s future. The family now faces a bleak future with Sunitha leaving the temporal world. She had been a GHMC sanitation worker in Ramkote for the last six years.

