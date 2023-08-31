Multi-level parking complex to come up soon near Charminar

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parking woes around the iconic Charminar monument where thousands of visitors and tourists throng the place will soon be addressed as the State government is now focusing on the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) developments. People coming from far away places on their vehicles are facing difficulties in parking their vehicles.

With State government taking a serious view on CPP project developments and requests for a multi-level parking complex at the erstwhile Charminar Bus Stand (Charminar-Shalibanda Road), pouring in from various quarters including the AIMIM, the government has taken a decision to develop a multi-level parking complex under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on DBFOT framework and invited requests for proposal from interested parties through Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA). The bids for the same will be opened on September 16.

The proposed MLP complex measuring about 3,493 sq.m (three cellars plus three floors) would be a state-of-the-art facility, both functionally and aesthetically and will accommodate paid parking facilities for 145 to 150 four-wheelers and an equal number of two-wheelers, commercial shops for hawkers in cellar one and ground floor (310-315), roof garden restaurant with gazebos on the terrace.

Sources said that QQSUDA, a nodal agency responsible for the overall development of the Old City area of GHMC, has proposed to construct an MLP complex under PPP mode. This would be the second such MLP complex in the city after Nampally which is under construction. The objective of the project is to provide world-class parking in multiple floors to cater for the needs of visitors, and vendors with a dedicated floor (preferably ground floor) for small vendors.

The present project is proposed to be implemented under PPP mode. Under this format, the private sector will be responsible for the design, building, financing, operation and transfer of the facility to QQSUDA after the concession period. QQSUDA will define minimum development obligations for the private sector, leaving adequate flexibility for the developer to build the project in response to market demand and hence optimise returns from collections.

