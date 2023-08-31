Home Cities Hyderabad

Talasani, Mayor inaugurate 13 ward offices in Hyderabad

With the ward offices initiative, different wings are available under one roof, helping residents solve their issues with relative ease.

Published: 31st August 2023 09:56 AM

Minister Srinivas yadav inaugurated the Ward office at Ramgopalpet division. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday said ward offices in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits have been established with the intention to provide better services to the people and solve problems quickly.

The minister inaugurated the 13 remaining ward offices in Ramgopalpet, MG Road under Sanath Nagar Constituency, Bholakpur under Musheerabad constituency, and in Tilak Nagar along with local MLAs and corporators. Speaking on the occasion, he said that citizens facing civic issues were forced to visit different offices to get their matters addressed.

However, with the ward offices initiative, different wings are available under one roof, helping residents solve their issues with relative ease, he added. 

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inaugurated ward offices in Chintal Basthi and Mehdipatnam. Speaking on the occasion, she told officials to resolve the complaints in the ward offices as per the Citizen’s Chart. 

