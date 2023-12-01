Adapting or adrift?

Shrimansi Kaushik By

HYDERABAD: The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) came into existence in 1994 to prevent the dangerous impact of human activities on climate and meets every year to deliberate on possible methods to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other effects of climate change. This year, the parties from 197 countries will meet in Dubai. This summit will be the 28th meeting of the convention, hence, the name ‘COP28’.

In addition to discussions surrounding Net-Zero emissions and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), there is an ongoing dialogue about ‘Loss and Damage’ on a global scale. This pertains to the inevitable social and financial consequences resulting from extreme weather events.

“Climate change has globally caused severe loss of lives due to heat waves and floods,” said Sai Bhaskar Reddy, author and environmentalist. “In my opinion, addressing climate change involves an overall approach and attitude towards environmental issues, inevitably linking urbanisation, building concretisation, increased emissions, and even isolated planting from compact ecosystems to the effects of climate change,” he said.

He explained that addressing all kinds of emissions, whether vehicular, industrial, or construction dust, is essential. “The urban lifestyle and consumption patterns of high-income groups contribute significantly to environmental pollution. In urban areas, people don’t have much to compensate for the damage caused to nature. They do not contribute to mitigating these emissions, and their adaptation is also limited,” Reddy added.

Sai Bhaskar Reddy said that the governmental efforts to increase ‘urban forestry’ in Hyderabad should be renamed ‘urban greenery’ because forests usually include biodiversity and local species, whereas urban forestry refers to almost any planted species. He also added that food foraging is minimal in urban areas. “Food security is an issue even for urban areas, not just rural ones. This is because we don’t plant anything that supports people or other life forms. We should focus on rooftop gardens and encourage localised composting,” he said.

The climate change effects particularly seen in Hyderabad are very strong monsoons and extremely hot summers. “The increase in temperature and fluctuations in the duration and quantity of rainfall in the city are two major impacts of climate change in Hyderabad. The rainfall will increase the run-off, causing more frequent floods and with the reduction in non-paved areas in the city, the chances of flooding will be magnified,” said Krithika Sridharan, PhD scholar at IIT Hyderabad.

While the impact on the population is likely to be drastic, heritage structures in the city face the brunt of climate change as well. Krithika explained how climate change can cause severe effects on heritage structures in the city. “Rising land costs and development pressures are anyway causing the destruction and demolition of heritage structures. With the effects of climate change, the impact is manifold.

Changes in duration and amount of rainfall affect the wetting and drying cycles of materials like wood and stone, making them prone to cracking and erosion. Changes in groundwater levels cause soil to subside and lead to faults and subsidence in structures. Increased solar radiation causes micro-fractures on vulnerable surfaces such as plaster and wood. Changes in atmospheric moisture levels cause insect activities on wooden surfaces.”

Krithika further added that indirectly, increased pollution can cause pollutants to be deposited on the monuments and cause discolouration, blackening and corrosion of materials.

She suggested that a possible way forward could be to have an inventory of different heritage resources for the area and identify their levels of importance. Climate Vulnerability Indices (CVI) could be made for heritage structures, which would help in identifying the possible risks, and thereafter, measures that can be taken to protect them.

Anand Vishwanadha, bird photographer and conservationist, highlighted the need to preserve forests and lakes in order to combat climate change, “We are aggravating climate change and accelerating its chaos due to indiscriminate development. Already almost all our lakes are dead or drying, and almost all our trees are gone. Soon, all our birds will be gone too. Extreme climate is already a reality, this year, the ‘stay at home’ rainfall warnings in August were apocalyptic, and October was so hot it seemed like peak summer. We need to remind ourselves that the only allies we have in our fight against climate change are our trees and lakes. If we want to survive, we have to ensure they do.”

In conclusion, Reddy said that education at the college and school levels should include creating micro-forests and providing educational value beyond teaching environmental concepts. “Nature connection should be a part of the curriculum, emphasising the usefulness, connectedness, and cultural values of being in nature. Unfortunately, these days, policymakers whether they are ministers or administrative officials, often lack the depth and expertise needed,” he said.



This pertains to the inevitable social and financial consequences resulting from extreme weather events. "Climate change has globally caused severe loss of lives due to heat waves and floods," said Sai Bhaskar Reddy, author and environmentalist. "In my opinion, addressing climate change involves an overall approach and attitude towards environmental issues, inevitably linking urbanisation, building concretisation, increased emissions, and even isolated planting from compact ecosystems to the effects of climate change," he said. He explained that addressing all kinds of emissions, whether vehicular, industrial, or construction dust, is essential. "The urban lifestyle and consumption patterns of high-income groups contribute significantly to environmental pollution. In urban areas, people don't have much to compensate for the damage caused to nature. 