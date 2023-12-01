Telangana assembly election: Lengthy queues seen, but turnout in Hyd still the lowest

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many voters in Hyderabad faced lengthy queues — some only able to cast their vote after a wait of two to three hours. At some locations, it took about 10 minutes for electors to enter the booth. Some voters complained of a lack of even basic facilities.

In Khairatabad Assembly segment, polling station No. 71 witnessed a significant crowd of voters. Lakshmi, a voter, expressed frustration, stating, “We have been waiting here for the last two hours.” Some women stood for almost an hour with babies and toddlers, with no chairs or sitting arrangements. However, there was no crowd in polling stations No. 70 and 72.

Additionally, no water bottles were distributed to any of the voters. Many women who came to cast their vote were from the nearby slums, working as housemaids, with no holiday granted for voting. They had planned to return to work after voting.

“We have come here to vote, standing in line for one hour. We will surely not go without voting,” said another woman who travelled from Delhi just to cast her vote. With her return flight scheduled for 7 pm, she expressed concern about whether she could vote by 4 pm and reach the airport on time.

When asked, the sector officer of the constituency said that the staff was working continuously without taking a lunch break. “The people who are working inside did not even have their breakfast. They did not have their lunch. There is no delay,” the officer said, attributing the reason behind the crowd to higher turnout.

Similarly, with less than an hour left to cast a vote, polling station No. 175 in Sanathnagar was full of electors. Located right next to it, polling station No. 174 had almost no crowd. Polling station No. 112 also encountered a large crowd and voters complained about a lack of proper lighting near the EVM voting machine. “While it is okay for youngsters, elders like us are struggling to see properly,” said Vinod Bhandari.

“Our tenants who left a few years ago have also got their voting slip at our place. Some of my friends and acquaintances from Andhra Pradesh have been voting in both states,” said Sai Kumar, a voter from the Charminar constituency.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Many voters in Hyderabad faced lengthy queues — some only able to cast their vote after a wait of two to three hours. At some locations, it took about 10 minutes for electors to enter the booth. Some voters complained of a lack of even basic facilities. In Khairatabad Assembly segment, polling station No. 71 witnessed a significant crowd of voters. Lakshmi, a voter, expressed frustration, stating, “We have been waiting here for the last two hours.” Some women stood for almost an hour with babies and toddlers, with no chairs or sitting arrangements. However, there was no crowd in polling stations No. 70 and 72. Additionally, no water bottles were distributed to any of the voters. Many women who came to cast their vote were from the nearby slums, working as housemaids, with no holiday granted for voting. They had planned to return to work after voting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We have come here to vote, standing in line for one hour. We will surely not go without voting,” said another woman who travelled from Delhi just to cast her vote. With her return flight scheduled for 7 pm, she expressed concern about whether she could vote by 4 pm and reach the airport on time. When asked, the sector officer of the constituency said that the staff was working continuously without taking a lunch break. “The people who are working inside did not even have their breakfast. They did not have their lunch. There is no delay,” the officer said, attributing the reason behind the crowd to higher turnout. Similarly, with less than an hour left to cast a vote, polling station No. 175 in Sanathnagar was full of electors. Located right next to it, polling station No. 174 had almost no crowd. Polling station No. 112 also encountered a large crowd and voters complained about a lack of proper lighting near the EVM voting machine. “While it is okay for youngsters, elders like us are struggling to see properly,” said Vinod Bhandari. “Our tenants who left a few years ago have also got their voting slip at our place. Some of my friends and acquaintances from Andhra Pradesh have been voting in both states,” said Sai Kumar, a voter from the Charminar constituency. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp