Flavour waves

HYDERABAD: Embarking on a new culinary journey, Third Wave Coffee, a coffee first QSR chain introduced an all-new menu, a symphony of diverse flavours tailored to cater to every craving throughout the day. Founded by Ayush Bathwal, Anirudh Sharma, and Sushant Goel in 2017. With a commitment to quality and innovation, the homegrown coffee QSR chain has rapidly expanded to over 100+ stores nationwide, earning a reputation as the fastest-growing coffee brand in the country.

We visited their Manikonda outlet to taste their latest offering and started off with Chicken Toasties. It’s an ideal dish for those who relish shared moments with delightful cheesy bites. Next, from their new menu we tasted their sandwiches — The Mexican Paneer Sandwich which showcases the marriage of soft paneer cubes, spicy aioli, crisp lettuce, and indulgent coleslaw embraced by herbed focaccia bread.

For chicken lovers, we indulged in Pepper Chicken Sandwich, featuring peppered chicken cubes and herb & pepper mayo. Each sandwich is thoughtfully crafted with layers of coleslaw, lettuce, and served with perfectly seasoned flavoured potato chips, promising a delightful and satisfying culinary experience. Each dish is a culinary passport, transcending borders to bring the best of international flavours to the heart of India, creating a dining experience that resonates with both familiarity and a delightful sense of exploration.

To add a touch of seasonal enchantment, Third Wave Coffee unveiled a limited time drinks offering as well — Toffee Nut Mocha Frappe, Toffee Nut Mocha Latte and Triple Chocolate Frappe — a celebration of flavours that captured the essence of the festive season.

Whether you are coffee aficionados, culinary adventurers, or simply seekers of pure delight, Third Wave Coffee’s new menu promises an unforgettable experience.

