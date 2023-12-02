Home Cities Hyderabad

Flavour waves

For chicken lovers, we indulged in Pepper Chicken Sandwich, featuring peppered chicken cubes and herb & pepper mayo.

Published: 02nd December 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

coffee

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Embarking on a new culinary journey, Third Wave Coffee, a coffee first QSR chain introduced an all-new menu, a symphony of diverse flavours tailored to cater to every craving throughout the day. Founded by Ayush Bathwal, Anirudh Sharma, and Sushant Goel in 2017. With a commitment to quality and innovation, the homegrown coffee QSR chain has rapidly expanded to over 100+ stores nationwide, earning a reputation as the fastest-growing coffee brand in the country.

We visited their Manikonda outlet to taste their latest offering and started off with Chicken Toasties. It’s an ideal dish for those who relish shared moments with delightful cheesy bites. Next, from their new menu we tasted their sandwiches — The Mexican Paneer Sandwich which showcases the marriage of soft paneer cubes, spicy aioli, crisp lettuce, and indulgent coleslaw embraced by herbed focaccia bread.

For chicken lovers, we indulged in Pepper Chicken Sandwich, featuring peppered chicken cubes and herb & pepper mayo. Each sandwich is thoughtfully crafted with layers of coleslaw, lettuce, and served with perfectly seasoned flavoured potato chips, promising a delightful and satisfying culinary experience. Each dish is a culinary passport, transcending borders to bring the best of international flavours to the heart of India, creating a dining experience that resonates with both familiarity and a delightful sense of exploration. 

To add a touch of seasonal enchantment, Third Wave Coffee unveiled a limited time drinks offering as well — Toffee Nut Mocha Frappe, Toffee Nut Mocha Latte and Triple Chocolate Frappe — a celebration of flavours that captured the essence of the festive season. 

Whether you are coffee aficionados, culinary adventurers, or simply seekers of pure delight, Third Wave Coffee’s new menu promises an unforgettable experience.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp