Telangana: Restrictions for counting day in Hyderabad

Published: 02nd December 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad Commissioners on Friday notified restrictions to maintain peace on the day of counting on Sunday. Among them are curbs on gathering of more than five persons anywhere in the twin cities and bursting of firecrackers in public places.

In addition to this, liquor shops, clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other establishments serving alcohol shall remain closed. Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels and restaurants with different categories of license shall not be allowed to serve liquor. 

The measures are announced to be followed from 6 am Sunday to 6 am Monday. Carrying of sticks either with or without flags, lathis, firearms, or any other objects which can be used as weapons for offence or defence by persons in processions, big gatherings or meetings within a radius of one km from the counting centres.

Curbs have also been imposed on setting up of temporary structures like shamianas, pandals, khannath, on thoroughfares, public places, use of mikes/public address system playing music, singing or speeches or broadcasting through speakers or any other medium, collection/carrying of stones, making a speech, gesture or mimetic representation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards or any other thing which is likely to create religious animosity or hatred between different communities.

