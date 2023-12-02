Telangana: Tension erupts in Rajendranagar as Cong, BJP supporters clash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tense moments were witnessed within the Rajendranagar and Hussaini Alam police station limits, requiring police intervention to restore order.

At a polling station in Manikonda within the Rajendranagar constituency, a clash erupted between supporters of the Congress and the BRS. The situation escalated, prompting a minor lathi charge by the police to quell the dispute and regain control of the situation.

On the other hand, in Hussaini Alam, a Congress leader, Mujeebullah Shareef, was reportedly assaulted by unidentified assailants while overseeing the polling process at various stations. Swift police action dispersed the attackers and secured the area.

Separately, MBT Yakutpura candidate Amjedullah Khan and AIMIM leader Yaser Arafath were detained for allegedly breaching the model code of conduct on the voting day. They were taken into custody and later released. The authorities are actively monitoring the situation, ensuring the safety and fairness of the ongoing electoral process.

