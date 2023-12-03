Maoist couple living under fake identity to recruit youth held in Telangana

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Mancherial police have apprehended two Maoists, D Gangadhar Rao alias Vengu Dada, a native of Narendrapuram village in Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh, and his wife Bhavani, alias Sujatha of Indaram village in Jaipur Mandal, on Saturday.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari said that acting on a tip-off, a special police team raided the duo’s residence and apprehended them. During the operation, the police recovered two fake Aadhaar cards, Rs 1,57,900 in cash, two mobile phones, two pen drives, two memory cards and Maoist party pamphlets.

The CP said that Gangadhar Rao was residing in Indaram and was working as a central technical team member for the Maoist party. He completed his diploma at Vizag Polytechnic Government College in 1972 and later moved to Hyderabad for livelihood.

In 1980, he struck up a friendship with Vishwam, a committee organiser, and subsequently joined the Maoist party, attracted by its ideology. In the year 2000, the Maoist central committee assigned him to the technical department, where he was involved in preparing arms and ammunition.

The couple started residing in Indaram 10 months ago, following the instructions of central committee member Chandranna, to recruit youth and strengthen illegal activities on behalf of the party. In Indaram, they purchased a house site, constructed a small house, changed their identities to Jullapelli Bakkiah and Jullampelli Laxmi, and prepared fake Aadhaar cards.

They remained in touch with central committee member Chandranna and state committee member Baskar, alias Bandi Prakash Bade Chokka Rao, participating in Maoist party meetings. Over the years, they moved between Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, engaging in party activities.

Chipakuri Srinivas, who supported them from Kamanpur village in Penchkalpet mandal, managed to escape. The police station has filed cases under Sec 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), Section 34 (joint liability) of the IPC and Sections 10, 13 and 1818(B) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

