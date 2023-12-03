NSP row: Centre to hold meeting on December 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As requested by Telangana, the Ministry of Jal Shakti decided to conduct another meeting on December 6 on the row over sharing of Krishna waters from Nagarjuna Sagar between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Telangana officials did not attend Saturday’s meeting citing counting of votes on Sunday. The ministry convened the meeting after a row erupted on November 30 over NSP. However, the Telangana officials did not attend the meeting stating that they had counting of votes on Sunday and wanted the meeting to be postponed to December 5. The ministry, later decided to convene the meeting at 11 am on December 6.

“As decided on Saturday, a follow-up meeting will be convened in physical mode on December 6 at Shram Shakti Bhawan, Delhi, to review the situation relating to Nagarjuna Sagar Project and discussion on transfer of the NSP and Srisailam dam along with all related appurtenances and structures to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, in the brief meeting, AP officials explained their point of view on river water sharing and the recent row at Nagarjuna Sagar. The AP officials blamed the Telangana government for not releasing water to meet the drinking water needs.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the KRMB chairman, Telangana irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said that the AP was not maintaining the status quo as directed by the Union Home Ministry.

“As per the information received from the chief engineer, Nagarjuna Sagar Project, the Telangana state police personnel were withdrawn from the project and CRPF took over the control of various points on the project as per the status quo decision taken in Friday’s meeting. But, Andhra Pradesh has not taken similar action by withdrawing its police force.

Though the CRPF has deployed its personnel it has not taken over control from AP police. Further, the head regulator of the right main canal is still open and water is continuing into the canal unauthorisedly. In view of this, it is requested to take necessary steps to restore the status quo as on pre-28 November as decided in the virtual meeting held under the chairmanship of the secretary, MHA immediately,” Muralidhar said in his letter to the KRMB chairman.

