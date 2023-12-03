Home Cities Hyderabad

Spiritual heaven: Kandakurthi village in Nizamabad district to house Smruthi Mandir

The Mandir will consist of a Residential School, a Skill Development Institution for Youth and other service activities.

Published: 03rd December 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Foundation stone for Smruthi Mandir in Kandakurthi village, Nizamabad, where RSS founder Dr Keshavaram Baliram Hedgewar hailed from, was laid on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Bhuvaneshwari Peetadipathi Kamalananda Bharathi Swamiji on Saturday laid the foundation for Smruthi Mandir in memory of RSS founder Dr Keshavaram Baliram Hedgewar (Doctor Ji) in Kandakurthi village under Renjal Mandal in Nizamabad district on Saturday. 

Renowned as the largest Hindu social organisation in the nation, the RSS has expanded its activities across the globe. RSS founder’s ancestral roots trace back to Kandakurthi, although they migrated to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

To the RSS activists, Kandakurthi village holds a deep sacred place in their hearts. In light of this historic milestone, the Keshava Seva Samithi has embarked on the construction of the Smruthi Mandir in Kandakurthi village. The Mandir will consist of a Residential School, a Skill Development Institution for Youth and other service activities. The initial phase of construction will be completed by June 2024.

Swamiji said that Kandakurthi village situated over the banks of river Godavari is blessed by the convergence of triveni sangam (confluence of three rivers). It stands as a cradle of spirituality and a centre for social welfare activities. He expressed conviction that this village would command global acclaim and assured that all the projects would be executed within the time.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smruthi MandirDr Keshavaram Baliram HedgewarRenjal Mandal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp