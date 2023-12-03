Spiritual heaven: Kandakurthi village in Nizamabad district to house Smruthi Mandir

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Bhuvaneshwari Peetadipathi Kamalananda Bharathi Swamiji on Saturday laid the foundation for Smruthi Mandir in memory of RSS founder Dr Keshavaram Baliram Hedgewar (Doctor Ji) in Kandakurthi village under Renjal Mandal in Nizamabad district on Saturday.

Renowned as the largest Hindu social organisation in the nation, the RSS has expanded its activities across the globe. RSS founder’s ancestral roots trace back to Kandakurthi, although they migrated to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

To the RSS activists, Kandakurthi village holds a deep sacred place in their hearts. In light of this historic milestone, the Keshava Seva Samithi has embarked on the construction of the Smruthi Mandir in Kandakurthi village. The Mandir will consist of a Residential School, a Skill Development Institution for Youth and other service activities. The initial phase of construction will be completed by June 2024.

Swamiji said that Kandakurthi village situated over the banks of river Godavari is blessed by the convergence of triveni sangam (confluence of three rivers). It stands as a cradle of spirituality and a centre for social welfare activities. He expressed conviction that this village would command global acclaim and assured that all the projects would be executed within the time.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NIZAMABAD: Bhuvaneshwari Peetadipathi Kamalananda Bharathi Swamiji on Saturday laid the foundation for Smruthi Mandir in memory of RSS founder Dr Keshavaram Baliram Hedgewar (Doctor Ji) in Kandakurthi village under Renjal Mandal in Nizamabad district on Saturday. Renowned as the largest Hindu social organisation in the nation, the RSS has expanded its activities across the globe. RSS founder’s ancestral roots trace back to Kandakurthi, although they migrated to Nagpur in Maharashtra. To the RSS activists, Kandakurthi village holds a deep sacred place in their hearts. In light of this historic milestone, the Keshava Seva Samithi has embarked on the construction of the Smruthi Mandir in Kandakurthi village. The Mandir will consist of a Residential School, a Skill Development Institution for Youth and other service activities. The initial phase of construction will be completed by June 2024.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Swamiji said that Kandakurthi village situated over the banks of river Godavari is blessed by the convergence of triveni sangam (confluence of three rivers). It stands as a cradle of spirituality and a centre for social welfare activities. He expressed conviction that this village would command global acclaim and assured that all the projects would be executed within the time. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp